Wild Video Shows Amazon Delivery Truck Striking Person's Car And Fleeing

We all have bad days at work sometimes and we all make mistakes, but they aren't usually caught on film sparking a witch hunt. However, this Amazon delivery driver, who sucks at parking, got caught hitting a person's car and driving away. Now that's a bad day at work.

Videos by Wide Open Country

A TikTok user from Montana caught the whole incident on her phone, recording as the Amazon delivery driver repeatedly crashed into the parked car. Next, rather than getting out to inspect the damage and leave a note, they simply drove off.

In the TikTok video Abby can be heard to exclaim as the damage gets worse and the Amazon delivery driver continues to ram the car. "This is crazy," she says, "It better not drive off," as the van proceeds to do exactly that, taking the front of the parked car with it.

As the Amazon delivery truck continues to do damage, Abby zooms in on the registration of the vehicle. This will be used in the insurance case and undoubtedly cost the driver their job. I feel bad for them, for sure. But, if they're driving like that then maybe a warehouse job is a better option. There's much less chance to go crashing Amazon delivery trucks into things in there.

High-Pressure Delivery Driving Jobs at Amazon

Amazon is well known for its rough working conditions and slave-driving expectations. Although they may pay above the odds for many similar roles, they also don't provide much else. In some cases, Amazon workers were timed on their toilet breaks. Some Amazon delivery drivers reported having to pee in bottles.

In an interview with Vice, one driver explained what it was like driving for Amazon. The article states in an interview with a driver "The company also requested that "no packages come back, period. It's like running around like a chicken without a head trying to get everything done."

Looking at these working conditions can help alleviate some of the careless and irresponsible driving of Amazon delivery drivers. They are under a lot of stress. Also, the fear of being docked pay, fired, and punished can often lead people to bad decisions. Thankfully, nobody was hurt by the driver's actions, but I have no doubt they will lose their job.