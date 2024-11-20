Wild Moment That Jelly Roll Gives Prince Harry A "Tattoo"

Yesterday, the Invictus Games' X account posted a video of Prince Harry getting a tattoo from Jelly Roll in a promotional ad for the event.

It turns out that Jelly Roll will be a headliner for the closing ceremony between February 8 and 16 in Vancouver. To promote this, they thought it would be funny to show the Duke of Sussex getting his first tat by Jelly Roll himself.

The skit begins with Harry waiting for Jelly Roll in the famous East Side Ink tattoo parlor. Jelly Roll enters the scene with his typical grin and wearing a black glove.

They greet each other in a friendly manner as Jelly Roll enters. "Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today, and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo?" Jelly Roll beams to Harry's horror.

The pair go back and forth on the matter until Harry decides to "screw it" and get one. You can see the tattoo he gets in the video they posted.

The most ? inking of a deal in Invictus Games history. Watch when Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex meets @JellyRoll615 at East Side Ink Tattoo. Don't miss this duo reuniting in Vancouver #IG25 Closing Ceremony Feb 16. Get ?? before they sell out.



Is Prince Harry's Invictus Tattoo Real?

The prince has a look once the tattoo is complete. The tattoo is the Invictus Games' logo, "I AM." However, some more scribbly writing can be seen under it.

"What does that say at the bottom?" the prince asks. "Does that say Jelly Roll?"

Unfortunately for the prince, indeed it does.

The first question on everyone's is 'is this real?'

The comments are swarmed with people wondering about the legitimacy of the tattoo. Naturally, it's not likely that Prince Harry would agree to have Jelly Roll's name permanently a part of himself.

I personally reckon that to prolong the joke, they'll have a fake tattoo placed on him for the duration of all or part of the games. I'm sure no one expects him to seriously have the thing permanently inked on him.