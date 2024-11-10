Wild Moment That A Boxer Got A Haircut Mid-Fight In Order To Win

On Friday night, a boxer had to employ an unexpected strategy in the middle of the fight. A haircut.

Austin Deanda was pitted against DeAundre Pettus in Virginia. Deanda had a flawless 15-0 pro record that was jeopardized when some punches caused his braids to come undone. Impairing his vision, he needed to do something about it.

When he hit his corner, everyone knew what had to be done. Scissors were produced and one of his trainers went to provide the sudden trim.

Despite the desperate measure, Deanda asked them to "Cut it quite even," not wanting the hard work of his hair to be undone so ruthlessly. However, the first-time barber said, "I'm a cutman, not a barber."

In only a matter of moments, Deanda's glorious locks were sheared off and cast aside into the bucket of water. He does go back to cut some more off the top.

Austin DeAnda's corner just had to give him a HAIRCUT mid fight ?pic.twitter.com/5NQRWGANoK — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 9, 2024

Boxer Undergoes Haircut To Win Fight

Following the sudden shearing, the boxer gets back into the fight. Impressively, he went on to win the fight, expanding his record to 16-0. Perhaps the extra hair was weighing him down.

Although the win was salvaged, his hair wasn't. It was a necessary sacrifice but the boxer is clearly not happy with how his hair turned out. He wore a black cap to his celebration, hiding the butch job his trainer provided.

In fairness, he was likely motivated to win so he didn't crucify his hair in vain. Let's hope there's some time before his next fight so he can do something with it that's more his style.

On social media, people speak out about the absurd event.

"He cut off too much," said one, criticizing the 'cutman.'

"When you get hit so hard, your hair hurt," joked another.

"Should have left it alone that second cut was foul work," damns a third.

A fighter goes through some sacrifice, although Deanda may want a barber on standby in case this event repeats itself.