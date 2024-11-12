Wild Moment Ella Langley Tumbles On Stage And Takes Out Guitar Player

Ella Langley was performing in Texas when gravity got the better of her. Many performers have slipped or fell on stage, and it was Langley's turn. It wasn't just her that fell, however, she brought down her fellow guitarist.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Although falls may be embarrassing for some, Langley has embraced the incident and laughed it off after turning to social media.

On Sunday, Langley posted a a video to TikTok to not only announce that she fell, but that she wants recordings to come forth so she can see it. "Last night, I fell down for the first time in my career," she said to her fans, "and I also brought my guitar player down with me because I could not fall down by myself."

"So, if you have a video of it, please let me see it. I wanna see it."

Hilariously, when videos did come forth, she grabbed one and posted it on her TikTok for all to see. A brilliant move, if I say so myself.

Langley Laughs Off Her Stage Slip

In the video, she makes quite the dramatic front fall as she grabs her guitarist for support. Unfortunately, this just ensures that they both fall over.

In an act of incredibly skill, the guitarist keeps playing. He hardly misses a beat as he hits the chords and strings whilst on his back. Langley also doesn't make a huge deal out of the situation and continues to sing herself after a brief recovery.

I can always appreciate when someone doesn't take themselves too seriously and can have a laugh when this sort of thing happens.

Her comments are full of those supporting her and laughing at the take down.

"Laughing at yourself exudes confidence and perspective," one astutely comments.

"The way he just laid there and kept paying....solid!" another exclaims.

"I guess you found the video," one jokes in response to her asking for the video.

Everyone's bound to slip up like that eventually, just make sure to have the same humor as Langley about it.