Wild Moment Alleged Drunk Driver Goes On Police Chase With Open Container In Hand

Audrey Marie Schneider, a 37-year-old Texas woman, allegedly drove under the influence and engaged in a police chase after she refused to pull over at a state trooper's request in Comal County, Texas. The chase which took place between Comal and Bexar counties, saw Schneider recklessly riding her car with an open container filled with alcohol in her hand, impacting other vehicles, and allegedly assaulting a trooper.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On Thursday, November 14, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to pull over Schneider at Interstate 50 in Comal County. She was driving her white SUV and had committed a traffic violation, according to the New York Post. Instead of complying, Schneider decided to speed away, ignoring the trooper and starting a high-speed chase.

What followed was a disastrous and dangerous pursuit that saw Schnider crashing several vehicles while driving erratically through the Comal and Bexar counties. Among said vehicles, Schneider impacted the trooper's patrol car. The pursuit ended at a shopping center, where footage shows Schneider rapidly driving through the parking lot with patrol cars on her tail.

A Reckless Driver, Cornered

Videos show Schneider laughing while driving her vehicle. She appears to have an open container filled with alcohol in her hand. Eventually, she was cornered by two police vehicles. However, she rammed her SUV against one of them and a civilian's vehicle, managing to escape. Schneider finally was apprehended after she left her vehicle and entered a salon. She was followed by an officer who was allegedly assaulted by Schneider.

The officer eventually is seen taking Schneider out of the salon, putting her under arrest. He was not injured during the scuffle. Schneider then appears smiling and saying that she is sorry. Additionally, she also starts yelling "Santa is coming" and "I'm back, b-ches," among other things.

A freelance photographer named Alec Dyer was able to capture the incident. "It felt really surreal. I couldn't even believe it," he told KSAT. "Just witnessing that, I was, like, mentally preparing, 'Oh no. I'm about to see something traumatic happen in front of me.' The whole time I'm thinking, 'Oh no! At this rate, she's gonna (sic) kill somebody. She's gonna (sic) hurt somebody.'"

Audrey Marie Schneider is being held at the Bexar County Jail and faces multiple charges. These include aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest, and driving under the influence.