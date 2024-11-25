Wild Brawl Breaks Out At Christmas Parade

There's nothing like a good old Ho-Ho-Ho down at a Christmas parade. One woman got into the Christmas spirit by punching a fellow reveler at a show after claiming she was obstructing her view.

During the Xmas procession at St. Thomas, 120 miles southwest of Toronto, families were enjoying the display. The theme was Christmas at The Circus, full of bright lights and cheer. However, one woman became irate, unable to feel the warm and loving ambiance.

Claiming that a woman was blocking her and her family's view of the Christmas parade, she struck out, quickly resorting to violence. Rather than asking her to step aside, she punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, and clearing the view for herself and her family. Her plan had worked, and she was able to watch the Christmas parade in peace. However, her actions didn't go unnoticed.

Woman Charged For Christmas Parade Violence

The police were called to the Christmas parade, and the attacker, a 62-year-old woman, was carted away in handcuffs. She wasn't able to watch the rest of the show from the back of the car, sadly, and had to spend the evening in a cell. The rest of the Christmas parade continued as originally planned, but Santa may have had to take a quick minute to add the lady to his naughty list.

She was later released with a pending court case. Hopefully, she will be charged with disruption of the Christmas cheer and inappropriate behavior in front of Father Christmas. She should be sentenced to a term of 5 years on the naughty list. Of course, there should be the possibility of a reduction with extra good behavior. In this case, the minimum fine can't be less than 150 cookies and at least 65 glasses of milk.

You would think a woman in her sixties would be able to show a little more self-restraint. I guess the crowds, excitement, and sugary gingerbread cookies may have gone to her head a little bit. Maybe a big bag of coal under the Christmas tree will teach her to keep her temper in check.