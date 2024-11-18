Wife, Who Was Found Dead At Bottom of Stairwell Missing A Foot, Had A Tragic History Of Abuse

The body of Caitlin Walch Tracey, 36, was found "pulverized" at the foot of a stairwell after a 24-floor fall. The fall was so harsh that it severed her foot from her body. She was found in a condo belonging to her husband, who had allegedly been abusing her.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Tracey was found dead on October 27, although a battle for her body ensued between her family and her husband, a Chicago tax attorney, Adam Beckerink. He argued that he had the right to her body as her spouse. Her family, however, claimed that he had made her suffer a "campaign of abuse and terror." They argued against him retrieving her body on November 6.

To make their case, the family put forth a restraining order Tracey was trying to file against her husband a year before. She rescinded the order "through fear," the family pushed. In her filing on October 4, 2023, Tracey recounted three alleged horrific attacks Beckerink made against her from July to September last year.

The complicated and brutal history between Beckerink and Tracey led her family to believe he's responsible for her death, also. No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

Woman Who Died Had An Awful History With Abusive Husband

The most horrifying example of his abuse described by Tracey was when he allegedly tied her up and proceeded to viciously attack and torture her in July 2023. DailyMail.com obtained her petition and quoted the attack. Beckerink allegedly stripped her naked, physically assaulted her, and threw a pickle jar at her head. Among other acts, he poured vodka over her wounds.

Other examples of alleged abuse include verbal and sexual violence.

The couple separated in September 2023, almost a full year after getting together. In April this year, however, they got remarried in a private ceremony that her family wasn't involved in. It's unknown why they got back together, although cycles of abuse and power are difficult to escape.

In January and August this year, Beckerink faced numerous charges, including domestic violence against Tracey. Unfortunately, it wouldn't be long before she would be found dead at the bottom of his condo.

The husband was detained and questioned, although he was released. The autopsy of her body is still pending, and the investigation is still ongoing. Thankfully, her body was given to her family.