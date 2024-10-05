Wife Brutally Kills And Dismembers Husband Then Disposes Of Him In The Trash

When Mamdouh Noufl, 62, went missing in May 2023 in Sydney, many of his family members and the authorities were suspicious about his condition. Last Thursday, police arrested his wife, Nirmeen Noufl, 53, for allegedly murdering and dismembering Mamdouh. She faces domestic violence murder charges.

After Mamdouh was last seen in his house in Greenacre, New South Wales, it was on July 2023 that he was reported missing. While it appeared that he was active on social media and even had access to his bank accounts, things weren't what they seemed to be. According to the police, Nirmeen allegedly had taken over his husband's social media accounts.

"His family friends were concerned in relation to his whereabouts," said Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty according to The Guardian. "They thought he was traveling overseas but he couldn't be reached. His family in Egypt were also unable to locate him."

After the investigation started back in July 2023, on Thursday 4, 2024, police arrested Nirmeen Noufl. Allegedly, he had murdered his husband in their home. "Police will allege the murder and intentional killing occurred at the house in Juno Parade ... where he was both killed and dismembered," said Doherty.

He continued: "We will allege also that she butchered and dismembered his body, placed his body parts in plastic bags and then disposed of his [remains] in various rubbish buns and residential and industrial areas of southwest Sydney." Police found the Juno Parade house to be deep cleaned and its floors replaced.

Investigations Continue

There are still no whereabouts of Mamdouh's remains. However, police have gathered enough evidence to pursue the murder charges against Nirmeen, who was believed to be a flight risk.

"She had property overseas and travel plans. We decided to act despite having no remains [because of] strong circumstantial and other evidence," said Doherty. "To this date his remains have never been located and I doubt they will ever be."

Police took Nirmeen to Bankstown Police Station and provided "different versions" regarding the whereabouts of his husband's remains. He was refused bail two times and is due to appear in Burwood Local Court on December 11. Strike Force Tannerie will continue the investigations.

Mamdouh and Nirmeen have a total of eight children. All of them are still trying to process the apparent violent loss of their father. "They've lost their father in a brutal ... bizarre manner," said Doherty.