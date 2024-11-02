Wife Arrested In Connection With Pastor Who Died On Missionary Trip

Earlier this week, it was reported that a Lakes Area Vineyard Church pastor named Beau Shroyer had been allegedly murdered in Angola. The described "act of violence" left the church and Shroyer's family devasted. Now, Jackie Shroyer, Beau's wife, has been arrested as a result of the investigations following Beau's death. No further details surrounding her arrest have been unveiled.

The news broke out as Troy Easton, Lakes Area Church lead pastor issued a statement. "Today, our grief and sadness has deepened immeasurably as we've learned that his wife, Jackie Shroyer, has been arrested in connection with his death," wrote Easton. "I'm so sorry and simply do not have words to express my disbelief and sorrow about this news."

SIM USA spoke with the Detroit Lakes Tribune via Mark Bosscher, Chief Personnel Officer and General Counsel. "SIM remains committed to supporting the ongoing pursuit of justice for Beau and has taken steps to ensure that Jackie has appropriate legal representation," Bosscher said. At this very moment, SIM USA or any authorities have issued any updates surrounding Jackie Shroyer's arrest.

A Man Murdered While In A Mission

Beau Shroyer began doing missionary work for the church years ago. This led to him moving to Angola in 2021 alongside his wife and his five children. They were living in a "remote bush" village that had no electricity or water and sewage systems. However, Beau was motivated to continue doing his missionary work and spreading the gospel. This is confirmed by his most recent Facebook posts.

Beau had previously worked for the Detroit Lakes Police Department and as a real state agent. There, he worked alongside David Dorman, who remembered him fondly. "Beau was a wonderful person. Not sure I've ever met a more selfless human," Dorman told Fox News Digital. "The courage it took to take this leap to begin with was something I've admired for years."

For the time being, Shroyer's church is understandably in shock after the news of Jackie's arrest. "News of this nature will undoubtedly stir up questions and media attention. We are preparing to engage as needed and will simply point back to this statement for all inquiries for information," pastor Easton concluded. "Please be advised that our Sunday morning gatherings will honor the needs of our community at this time and we will be asking the media to respect the community's privacy."