Widow Of NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau Announces She's Pregnant With Their Third Child During Funeral

Meredith Gaudreau, widow of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, recently revealed some good but also heartbreaking news. She's pregnant with their third child.

During the funeral service for both Johnny and his brother, Matthew, she made the announcement. Both brothers were out biking when an alleged drunk driver struck them down. Both died just a day before their sister's wedding.

Johnny and Meredith share two children — 2-year-old Noa and 7-month-old Johnny. The couple looked to add to their family.

"John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life," Meredith Gaudreau said, according to ABC News. "There's specifically one week that I will cherish forever — it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We're actually a family of five. I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby."

Johnny Gaudreau Was A Loving Father

If there is a silver lining, it's that Johnny Gaudreau knew he was going to be a father. He was so excited at the idea.

"His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me," she said. It was a surprise to them as a couple.

"Noa, our oldest, hasn't even turned 2 yet," Meredith said. "In less than three years of marriage, we've created a family of five. It doesn't even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John's three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances."

Previously, the widow took to social media to honor Gaudreau's role as both a husband and a father. She memorialized him.

"Thank you for the best years of my life. Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much," she began the caption of the first post. "You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can't wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."

In a second post, Gaudreau's wife described how great he was with the kids.

"The absolute best dad in the world. So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment," she wrote, adding, "Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa's eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy."