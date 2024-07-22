Widespread Panic Cancels Shows After Guitarist Jimmy Herring Announces He Has Cancer

Widespread Panic is canceling several of its shows just days out. The popular band revealed that its guitarist Jimmy Herring has cancer. As such the musician needs time for treatment.

The band made the sad announcement on Facebook. They said that Herring learned he had stage 1 cancer. As such, he's undergoing immediate treatment and also will need time for recovery. The band canceled its upcoming concerts for Ashville. It said it would also inform fans of its future schedule in the future.

They wrote, "Dear Friends, The Widespread Panic Family is sad to report that our Brother, Jimmy Herring, has been diagnosed with stage 1 tonsil cancer. He will begin treatment immediately and is expected to make a full recovery. That part we're happy to report. The Band will not be playing the upcoming Asheville dates. We will have a clearer picture of our future concert schedule in the next few days.

We thank everyone for their concern and Blessings as Jimmy and his Family go through this healing process. Let the Healing begin.

The Widespread Panic concert scheduled for ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 7/25, 7/26, and 7/27, has been canceled. Refunds will be issued automatically at the point of purchase; ticketholders need not do anything else."

Widespread Panic Fans Send Prayers

In response, Widespread Panic fans also took to social media to offer their support for the band. Several sent thoughts and also prayers to the guitarist. One wrote, "Prayers for healing! Jimmy we got you! I am claiming a full recovery! See y'all soon! Hugs & love to all Widespread Panic, we love and adore you!"

Another wrote, "Grateful it is stage one, grateful for Jimmy and for this band. Sending so much love and healing and strength to Jimmy and his people." Also another wrote, "Absolutely hate to hear this but glad it sounds like it was caught early and that a full recovery is expected. Incredible guitar player and even better person. Sending lots of love and healing energy your way, Jimmy!"

Yet another wrote, "We Love you so much, Jimmy! Sending you all the healing energy."