Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country, bluegrass and Americana songs. Here are six songs we currently have on repeat.

"Some Habits," Cole Swindell

Few in big-time country music shine brighter than Cole Swindell when it comes to waxing sentimentally about small town sweethearts. For further proof, listen to "Some Habits," the follow-up to consecutive No. 1 singles "Love You Too Late" and "Single Saturday Night."

"I think a lot of people can relate to a song like 'Some Habits'-- it's a love song about being rough around edges but meeting someone that changes you for the better," Swindell said in a press release. "I feel like I have a deeper appreciation for getting to make music these days, especially with this opportunity to be back out on the road performing and sharing this music face-to-face with the fans. Since I moved to Nashville, I have always had such deep respect for Scooter Carusoe and his body of work. Getting to record this song he co-wrote with two of the newest go-to songwriters, Josh Miller and Chris LaCorte, is really special."

-- Bobby Moore

"Walk Away," Dori Freeman (Feat. Logan Ledger)

Dori Freeman, a member of a musically-inclined family from Galax, Va., brings her own voice to many of the Appalachian traditions upheld by the Stoneman Family and other foundational country music acts from the same region. On Freeman's new album Ten Thousand Roses, "her own voice" equals such creative wrinkles as the '60s girl group undercurrent that glides along the song "Appalachian" and the choice of fellow roots music mover-and-shaker Logan Ledger as duet partner for tale of love and regret "Walk Away."

It's no shocker that Ledger and Freeman are two peas in the same creative pod, as evidenced by how well his low baritone vocals pair with her soaring, melodic delivery. He, too, is a master at adding his own voice to the folk, bluegrass and country sounds he pushes to the forefront as one of Nashville's leading Americana forces.

-- Bobby Moore

"Headlights," Restless Road

Straight out of Nashville, Restless Road is easily becoming one of the most intriguing and exciting acts of the year. One of the things I love about this group is their upbeat lyrics and harmonies, which give them a unique touch. "Headlights" follows their previous singles "Bar Friends" and "Hometown Tonight." It's the group's fourth track since its debut self-titled EP dropped in early 2020.

In the song, the singer is doing everything he can to forget his ex, such as removing her picture from his car's dashboard. He sings, "I can't get you out of my high beams/ I see you all around town and in my dreams/ I know everything we had is in the rearview/ But baby I can't get you out of my headlights."

The group is set to join country superstar Kane Brown on his 35-date Blessed and Free Tour, which will also feature support from Chase Rice and Jordan Davis.

-- Silke Jasso

"Somewhere Cool With You," Adam Doleac

Rising country star Adam Doleac immediately caught my attention after hearing his new single, "Somewhere Cool With You." The song, to me, yelled summer and love with sweet lyrics such as, "Let's make all of our friends jealous / Anywhere, I don't care/ Long as you're right there/ Baby, it's cool with me/ Somewhere cool with you/ I wanna go somewhere cool with you." According to the singer himself, the song is about taking a trip with a person you love without hesitation.

"It's a drop everything, spontaneous, throw a dart at a map and go kinda feeling. I wrote this song in the middle of quarantine, so the inspiration is VERY real for this one," Doleac said in a press release. "I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one ready to get back to normal, pack a bag, and go somewhere cool. If you feel that too, this one's for you."

Doleac wrote the song with Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins and Jared Keim. Earlier this week it was announced that his 2020 release, "Another" hit No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Top 20 Weekend Countdown. Only way is up, Doleac!

-- Silke Jasso

"The Very Day I'm Gone," Nora Brown

Teenage banjo prodigy Nora Brown delivers a gorgeous, stirring version of ballad singer Addie Graham's "The Very Day I'm Gone," the latest release from Brown's forthcoming album Sidetrack My Engine (out Sept. 24). Brown, who's been featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert, explores the cultural roots of Appalachian music and has been mentored by many of her favorite old-time musicians, including Alice Gerrard, who produced her debut album Cinnamon Tree.

Sidetrack My Engine was recorded in an underground brick arched cave under Brooklyn on an Ampex tape machine.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"We Don't Know We're Living," Lucie Silvas with Brandi Carlile and Joy Oladokun

Through stunning harmonies, Lucie Silvas, Brandi Carlile and Joy Oladokun share an ode to staying present on the ballad "We Don't Know We're Living." The song, written by Silvas, Caroline Spence and K.S. Rhoads, is a reminder to spend more time in the moment and less time worrying about the future.

"I took a trip, but I wasn't on a vacation/ Sat face to face with my love but I didn't see him," Silvas sings. "Staring out at the Grand Canyon, oh but I was just so busy planning the places I'll go."

"Brandi has been an incredible friend and support to me over the years -- having her on this song is a dream and beyond. She is an absolute Icon in my eyes. As well as having Brandi on this..... I heard and met Joy this past year and felt an instant connection to her , her soul and that undeniable talent that resonates in the most honest way. I'm the luckiest to have these collaborations with some of my fav artists," Silvas wrote on Instagram. "This song means so much to me. I hope you love it just as much."

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

Related Videos