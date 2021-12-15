Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country, folk, bluegrass and Americana songs. Here are six songs we currently have on repeat.

"Never Again Every Time," Leigh Nash and Tanya Tucker

Singer-songwriter Leigh Nash teamed with A-list team of vocalists, including Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Ruby Amanfu, CeCe Winans and Raul Malo, for her album The Tide, Vol. 1.

For her collaboration with Tucker, Nash and the country legend duet an age-old tale of heartache and regret with "Never Again Every Time."

"When I heard that Tanya Tucker was onboard to sing 'Never Again Every Time' with me, I knew it was a massive God wink," Nash told People. "And, as Tanya so sweetly said to me herself, 'I think our daddies put this together up in heaven.' "

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"I Feel the Earth Move," Maggie Rose

Maggie Rose honors Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Carole King with her haunting cover of "I Feel the Earth Move," one of the classic hits from King's iconic album Tapestry.

"Given my love for Carole King's Tapestry and the fact that the album helped me deal with so much of the difficulty of last year--the same year that the album turned fifty--it felt therapeutic and appropriate to pay tribute to the Rock Hall inductee by reimagining this song with my band," Rose said in a statement. "We cut our version in the middle of February and didn't shy away from the darkness we were all feeling, but that made the process cathartic. It is simply an amazing song that brought us all back together during an extraordinary time and I'm excited to finally share it with you now."

Rose's rendition even earned praise from King herself.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"Both of My Hands," Riddy Arman

A new music video by Dua Lipa collaborators Daniel Carberry (cinematographer) and Keenan O'Reilly (director and editor) mirrors the musical sparseness and poetic dreariness of Riddy Arman's "Both of My Hands."

"It was written during a really heavy time in my life," Arman said in a press release. "I was working on the ranch what felt like around the clock and then coming home after dark to an empty house. I suppose I took to drinking because it was the easiest way to comfort my body and mind after those long days, and looking back it was the loneliest way I could have done so. Making the music video was a very intense, yet grounding experience. Transporting my headspace back to the time and place I wrote this song was a bit excruciating but allowed for me to see how much has changed over the course of one year."

Hopefully, this visually-stunning short film about the darker side of rural isolation points more ears to one of 2021's breakout singer-songwriters.

-- Bobby Moore

"Stop Coming Over," Chris Lane

Chris Lane pulled off the song title equivalent of a misdirection play heading into bowl season.

Lane's lead character isn't breaking up with a special someone in Brett Tyler, Jordan Dozzi and Rocky Block co-write "Stop Coming Over." Instead, the visits may cease because the object of his affection takes him up on an offer to move in: 'Stop coming over and start coming home."

"When I listened to this song for the first time and heard that hook, I knew I had to record it," Lane said in a press release. "It's so catchy and the songwriting is so clever; I just loved everything about it. I can't wait for everyone to hear this one and perform it live for y'all on the road!"

-- Bobby Moore

"A Country Boy Can Survive," Trace Adkins and Monarch cast

The first single for Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon's new musical series Monarch was the Hank Williams Jr. classic "A Country Boy Can Survive." The rendition is so good and has me so excited for Monarch and all the country music to come on the series. I have a feeling the show is going to resurrect a love of old country classics for a new audience.

-- Courtney Fox

"The Cowboy In Me (Yellowstone Edition)," Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw is pulling out so many secrets from his sleeve, and I'm living for it. Most recently, the country singer decided to re-release a new version of his 2001 hit "The Cowboy In Me" for the latest episode of Paramount's Yellowstone.

The song was written by Jeffrey Steele, Craig Wiseman and Al Anderson and was released as the third single from McGraw's Set This Cirus Down. This time around, the singer decided to tone things down by releasing a stripped-down version of the song, laying off the electric guitar.

McGraw actually appeared in Yellowstone this season and is set to star in the prequel 1883 alongside his wife Faith Hill and Sam Elliott.

--Silke Jasso