Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country, folk, bluegrass and Americana songs. Here are six songs we currently have on repeat.

"Strange," Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert shares a message of hope in difficult times on "Strange," which she wrote with frequent collaborators Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick.

"The song 'Strange' came together in a really cool organic way," Lambert told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick and I were out writing at my farm and Natalie had this really cool idea and melody and just the song title Strange. And we were talking about all the strangeness going on in the world at the time. We did write it in 2020. And so we kind of wrote it towards addressing some heavy things, but mostly we want people to take away from this song to be lighter on their feet and take a breath and play a song and do a dance and maybe fly somewhere fun, just kind of escape from a reality that isn't too good. So I hope people love this song, and I think we really brought it to life on the record. When I hear it, it makes me feel good and it has such a sing along chorus. So I hope y'all feel good."

Advertisement

The song is the lead single from Lambert's forthcoming album Palomino.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"Praise the Lord," BRELAND ft. Thomas Rhett

Rising country star Breland teamed up with Thomas Rhett for bona fide gospel jam "Praise the Lord," which finds the artists giving thanks to family, home and the good Lord above.

Advertisement

"Praise the Lord that I got everything I want and need and more/ I might turn up on Saturday, but first thing Sunday morn I praise the Lord," Breland sings.

Breland says the song is a nod to his strong faith and a reminder to be grateful for life's lessons and blessings.

"As someone that grew up in church and has a faith background, I think it's really easy to forget where you came from and to think that you did everything on your own, and I'm not someone that believes that," Breland told Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.

"I really feel like a lot of this, if not all of it, has been divinely orchestrated. And so, I'm always praising the Lord for different things that happen, both good and bad, because you learn lessons on both sides. But I think being able to do what I love for a living and not having always been able to do that is something that I'm extremely grateful for. And hopefully what people take away from this song is that regardless, as I say in the pre-chorus, win or lose, praise the Lord. It's a song about gratitude, being thankful."

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"Baker Hotel," William Clark Green

Advertisement

William Clark Green dives into eerie Texas lore on "Baker Hotel," written about a real historic abandoned hotel in the town of Mineral Wells. The song's epic eight minute video, directed by Billy Cano, is an homage to '80s horror classics and was filmed at the real Baker Hotel.

"Baker Hotel" is the title track to Green's forthcoming album (out March 25).

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"I Feel For You," Charley Crockett

Advertisement

Jerry Reed's "I Feel For You," an "I told you so" from one victim of a local heartbreaker to another, stands the test of time. Still, it's barely been covered, with reliable source Second Hand Songs listing Reed's daughter Seidina Reed as the first (and until very recently, the only) singer of note to add their own spin to the classic country weeper.

Charley Crockett recently paid homage to the Reed family deep cut. As fans of the prolific singer-songwriter surely expected, Crockett's smooth baritone delivery and mastery of injecting his own creative voice without muddying the source material does "I Feel For You" justice.

It's a preview of Lil' G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley (out April 22 via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers), a covers album also including its Johnny Paycheck co-written title track as well as songs written by such historic heavy-hitters as Tom T. Hall ("Lonely in Person," "I Hope It Rains at My Funeral"), Willie Nelson ("Home Motel") and George Jones ("Out of Control").

-- Bobby Moore

Advertisement

"Baptist Parking Lot," Mary Heather Hickman

Mary Heather Hickman and "Baptist Parking Lot" co-writers Alex Schofield and Stefanie Joyce paint a more believable picture of small town living than you're likely to hear on country radio. Hickman reads off the same page as Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson and other truth-tellers while framing young love as a reason to sneak around to avoid still-inevitable gossip, not a one-dimensional source of the nostalgic warm and fuzzies.

Hickman's blend of warts-and-all storytelling and hard-hitting,'90s-inspired instrumentation has notched nearly half a million Spotify streams since the song debuted on Jan. 14.

-- Bobby Moore

Advertisement

"11 Beers," The Reklaws and Jake Owen

Canadian country duo The Reklaws recruited Jake Owen for their latest single and it's the perfect combination of their strong vocals and Owen's signature breezy twang. The song is an interesting concept, centering on a man reflecting on the one who got away...kind of like a 12 pack of beers that's missing one.

"We know our fans are going to relate to this track because we've all lived through losing something before we felt it was finished," Jenna Walker, who comprises The Reklaws with her brother Stuart, told Sounds Like Nashville. "We're so honored that Jake Owen, an artist we've partied to and been inspired by since he changed all of our lives with 'Barefoot Blue Jean Night,' agreed to join us on it and bring his signature easy-going, breezy melodies to take this fun love song over the top."

-- Courtney Fox

Advertisement

Related Videos