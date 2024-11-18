Wide Open Country Launches Its First Song Contest: Enter In Your Song Today For Chance To Win

Don't let anyone tell you that your dreams can't be accomplished. Take the plunge right here at Wide Open Country in our inaugural song contest.

When I first took the helm of Wide Open Country, I wanted this website to be the place of dreamers, a place where people dared to meddle boldly. I want Wide Open Country to be a place of songwriters, true crime enthusiasts, sports fans, aspiring chefs and gardeners, and talented singers. Just like the heartland of America, there's a bit of something here for everyone if you know where to look. But what we're looking for right now is you and your talents.

In that spirit of dreams, I am pleased to announce the first of its kind Wide Open Country song contest. Do you secretly sing in the shower but feel that you're born to share the stage with Luke Bryan? Are you a lyrical genius that has the inspirations of being the next Taylor Swift? We want to hear you and your music. More importantly, we want to help you accomplish your dream of being heard.

Dream Big At Wide Open Country

Enter your song in our contest for the opportunity to be heard by professional singers, songwriters, and music executives. They share your passion for music and want to help you tap into your hidden talents. Beyond just bragging rights, if you win, you'll have the opportunity to co-write a song with country artist Kaitlin Butts along with some pretty sweet prizes. See below!

Grand Prize Winner (1)

$5,000 in cash USD

Co-Write with Country artist Kaitlin Butts

A&R Mentorship with Scott Graves

Song Mixed and Mastered by Kevin Salem

Feature Article on Wide Open Country & American Songwriter

Premium Guitar

1st Place Category Winners (5)

$1,000 in cash USD

A&R Mentorship with Scott Graves

Feature Article on Wide Open Country & American Songwriter

2nd Place Category Winners (5)

$500 in cash USD

A&R Mentorship with Scott Graves

Feature Article on Wide Open Country & American Songwriter

The hardest thing about following one's dreams is that initial first step. Trust me, I know. I may have a voice that would make Simon Cowell cry. But it was always my dream growing up to be a writer. In high school, other students would make fun of me, saying I would never accomplish much. I'm glad now to make my high school self proud. Sometimes the harshest critics can be ourselves.

To quote the great Shia LaBeouf, don't let your dreams be dreams. Just do it! Take the plunge and take this as a sign to follow your dreams of being a star. There are five categories you can enter in: alt country, bluegrass, hip-hop country, modern country, and traditional country.

Each category selection is $25 per. You can enter a maximum of 5 song entries. Check out more details on our Song Contest page here. Look forward to writing about you soon!