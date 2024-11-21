Why Wasn’t Morgan Wallen At CMA Awards? Answered

It's a bit awkward when one of the winners of an award doesn't show up. This years CMA awards, widely considered the biggest country music awards, were missing Morgan Wallen, entertainer of the year.

Videos by Wide Open Country

His marked absence has sparked questions as to where he was. Many fans were disappointed that he chose not to show face. However, others can understand his reasons. Emotions are mixed about the CMA awards, and this may point to why Morgan Wallen decided not to be there.

The CMA Entertainer of The Year hasn't openly spoken out about why he didn't show up. However, looking at his past experiences with the show. The previous three years he had been banned from the show for using a racial slur. Since then, the CMA board decided to keep their distance from Morgan Wallen.

However, now his penance has been paid, they're ready to welcome him back. But, it seems he isn't ready to just let them tell him what to do. Rather than heeding their beck and call, he's playing by his own rules. Wallen will show up to the CMA awards when he is good and ready, not when he's told to.

The Internet Weighs In On Morgan Wallen's CMA Absence

Of course, the internet was alive with speculation, support, and commiserations. There's no denying Morgan Wallen is a country music superstar, you don't win the CMA Entertainer of The Year Award for nothing. Folks were looking forward to seeing the guy.

One user on X weighed in on the situation saying "I'm glad he didn't go. They have snubbed him and ran his name down for far too long." This is echoed in numerous other comments. Although many found his absence disappointing, his pride is understood.

As another gaff, Jeff Bridges didn't even pronounce his name correctly. Adding insult to injury, the host announced Morgan Waylon rather than Wallen. If Wallen needed any more reason not to show up, that's probably it.

One Reddit user speculates as to why Morgan Wallen didn't show up at the CMA awards "Hasn't the CMA been a joke for a long time? Was it the CMA that asked Alan Jackson to sing over track and he didn't even try? The drummer didn't even bring his sticks. But I'm torn on the protest. Morgan Wallen doesn't need them. But some up-and-comer still could use the moment to make their career happen. Is the CMA the gold standard for country music awards?"

Clearly people support his decision to remain absent. It may have put a few noses out of joint on the award committee, but he made his point.