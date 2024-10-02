Why Taylor Swift Missed Travis Kelce's Recent Games

If there's one thing you can always smell from a mile away, it's the scent of unnecessary speculation! Well, hop aboard, folks -- we're going to indulge in exactly that! Taylor Swift has been absent from at least two of Travis Kelce's NFL games lately. People being people, questions are being raised. "Is their relationship in a bad spot?" "Is she okay?"

Per Page Six, there's a credible reason Swift has been MIA. (But, of course, this is to be taken as a potential answer rather than a full, accurate truth.) A Page Six source confided in the outlet that Swift is simply busy "rehearsing for the restart of her Eras tour."

Apparently, it's also difficult for Swift to attend games that aren't at the Chiefs' own stadium. "If she is going to a place that isn't Arrowhead, there are security concerns," the source claims. "She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."

Understandably, Swift has been much more careful following the terror attack that almost befell one of her shows. Her security has been significantly strengthened, so it's not too hard to believe Swift is looking out for her own well-being. "They are both tough people," the source states.

