Why Reba McEntire Is Sending An Urgent Warning To Her Fans

Reba McEntire took to her Instagram a couple of days ago to warn her fans against online scams. More specifically, scams using her name to extort money from fans.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Her team has pinned the stand-out post to the top of her page to serve as a constant reminder to be careful online. The big red and white text not only highlights the message but also makes it easy to read without having to go into the post itself.

It starts with "Important Reminder" to grab attention.

"I and my team will NEVER correspond with you from a direct message or cell phone number asking you for money in order to meet me," it reads warning against impersonators and scam accounts.

"PLEASE PROTECT YOURSELF ONLINE and do not give out any personal information, purchase gift cards or send money electronically to someone you do not know," it finishes.

An important reminder for sure, and one to keep in mind not just for Reba scams, but online scams in general.

I think it's great of Reba and the team to make the post to ensure her fans remember to stay safe.

Online Scams Are Always Evolving

This warning comes at a funny time, considering the recent push of a celebrity scam story. A California man is still under investigation for selling $10,000 worth of Luke Combs concert tickets for a performance back in June.

It doesn't matter how savvy you are, the scams and con artists can easily use your passions against you. They're getting smarter as time goes on too, so you can never be too careful.

It is unclear if this message was posted in light of an uptick in scam attempts, or if the team arbitrarily thought it a necessary and good message. It's likely more reports of Reba scams were occurring, however.

So if you ever get a message from a supposed Reba McEntire, you may want to rethink who's actually messaging you. I'm sure Reba is a brilliant friend and would happily strike up a convo with her fans, but I don't reckon she'd do it through emails or TikTok DMs.