Why Luke Bryan's Bar Really Kicked Out Late 22-Year-Old Riley Strain

On March 8, Riley Strain disappeared after being kicked out of Luke Bryan's Luke's 32 Bridge bar in Nashville. Two weeks after his disappearance, Strain's body was found in the Cumberland River. Since the tragic death, details have been slowly emerging, painting a full picture of what exactly led to Strain's passing. One of the hotly-contested elements involved was whether Bryan's bar had overserved alcohol to Strain.

Another huge question was: why did Strain get kicked out of the bar? Per WATE-TV, videos and documents from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission revealed more information regarding the night Strain initially went missing. Surveillance footage showed interactions with Strain and several bars before finally getting kicked out of Bryan's bar.

Strain and his friends first went to Friends in Low Places on Broadway. According to his receipts, Strain purchased multiple drinks. However, it's unclear who the drinks were for. In a series of videos, Strain is seen ordering a Red Bull and then closing his tab shortly afterward.

After following a friend to Bryan's bar, a verbal altercation took place, prompting security to intervene. The incident was centered around a bar tab, but there's no audio to specifically confirm further. A text was then sent to the bar's staff about Strain. The text contained a picture of Strain along with "Verbally aggressive with staff. No Entry."

The Reason Why Riley Strain Was Kicked Out Of Luke Bryan's Bar

Ten minutes later, another text is sent to the bar's staff. "I just escorted him out for a second time from upper. Please, no re-entry," writes one of the bar's security guards. That's when Strain left and was never seen alive again.

An additional video shows one of Strain's friends attempting to come between Strain and the bar's security before he's sent away. When Strain leaves, the friend goes to tell the rest of the group about what happened. They try to locate Strain but never find him. During investigators' initial findings, they came to the conclusion that foul play ultimately wasn't involved in Strain's death. Furthermore, the medical examiner's report corroborated that Strain's passing was accidental.