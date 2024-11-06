Why Kamala Harris And Other Politicians Haven't Broken Their Silence Yet After Trump's Win

The Republicans have scored 277 electoral votes in the election as of writing, pushing them past the point of no return and securing their victory. Trump has already issued his acceptance speech, so why are Kamala Harris and other Democrats silent?

X was a very active space for politicians and candidates as people were encouraged to go and vote for their nation. Now that the results are in, however, the space is silent. Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Barack Obama, and other Democrat figures have not posted anything.

Neither has Donald Trump, but he has addressed the nation.

Although it's not entirely sure why Kamala has refused to speak, team Harris has commented on her silence.

Kamala Harris Silent Until All Votes Are Counted

Cedric Richmond, co-chair of the Harris campaign, addressed the people after midnight, when it was becoming increasingly clear that a Democrat victory was slipping from their grip.

"We still have votes to count," he said, "we still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken." It seems they're not ready to give up until the very end.

He continued, "So you will not hear from the vice president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow." Richmond ensured that she will break her silence on the 6th to address the HBCU family, her supporters, and the nation.

It's likely the other Democrat politicians and figures have remained silent in solidarity with Kamala's approach. I suppose it wouldn't be a good look to undermine her by speaking out before she does.

People have flocked to X to talk under the most recent posts of Democratic figures, including Kamala herself.

"So, about that concession. Or are you going to be an election denier Kamala Harris?" comments one.

"I'm so sorry we failed you Kamala," writes another.

Other, more harmful and antagonistic, rhetoric also decorates the comment sections of politicians as they refuse to say anything.

It is unknown exactly when Kamala Harris will address the nation.