Why It's Too Early To Tell Who Will Win 'The Voice' Season 26

Another day, another small-time controversy on The Voice. Fans of the show have reached an impasse with the latest episode featuring one contestant who's fueled the flames of impassioned discussion. (And by "impassioned discussion," I mainly mean people yelling at each other on the internet.)

Gabrielle Zabosky performed during the latest round of Blind Auditions, singing Kelly Clarkson's "Mr. Know It All." For her troubles, Zabosky earned a four-chair turn, rousing applause, and a whole bunch of rowdy online discourse. Snoop Dogg, being a substantial threat with his roster of talented singers, was Blocked from snatching up Zabosky. She'd ultimately join Team Gwen!

Predictably, people were quick to call Zabosky the obvious winner of the season. Just like they did for Georgia Starnes. ...And a few other contestants. Look, I'm not saying that Zabosky didn't blow the roof off the joint -- she did! But, come on. We do this to ourselves every time. Someone amazing sings the heck out of a song, and we all rush to call them the Second Coming of musical nirvana. But we know better, don't we?

One 'The Voice' Contestant Causes Internet Bickering

"Love her voice! I agree with Gwen, she is a diamond in the rough. She has potential! Gwen will coach her the best way to go to the very top," one YouTube commenter stated. Fine, fine, I'll admit it. I do have a horse in this race. The clear-cut queen of the season is going to be Georgia Starnes. I'm not supposed to be biased, but here we are!

Starnes has it. Like Tiger Woods to golf. Like LeBron James to basketball. George Carlin to comedy. There are absolutes in this world, and the second Starnes took the stage, she became an instant inevitability chosen by the universe itself. Hold on, let me pull the clip. I wouldn't just sit here and tell y'all tall tales!

Don't get me wrong: Zabosky is good! In fact, had it not been for Starnes, I'd easily agree that Zabosky is one of the frontrunners to go all the way! But if you think for a solitary second that she beats Starnes? That's lunacy. There's nothing wrong with second place! Getting the silver medal in the Olympics is an achievement.