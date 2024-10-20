Why Is Donald Trump Going To McDonald's? Restaurant Chain Pulled Into Political Circus

Whether you support him or not, former President Donald Trump is known for his stunts. Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris once stated that she worked at a McDonald's as a student. Trump has challenged this claim.

Donald Trump plans to work a shift at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania to "done "[do] fries more than Kamala Harris ever has," according to Jason Miller. I strongly doubt Trump will work a full shift, and will likely serve a customer or two and shuffle some fries about at the deep frier. Whatever helps the campaign, I suppose.

With Harris stating that she did work at the fast food restaurant four decades ago and Trump denying this claim, it's up to McDonald's to confirm whether this is true. Representatives, however, have not responded to messages asking if they kept employee records from forty years ago. Go figure.

Trump Will Work At McDonald's

Kamala Harris once mentioned that she held a summer job at McDonald's whilst attending Howard University in Washington. This was brought up to showcase Harris' understanding of Americans working at the chain to raise their families.

"Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's," Harris states in response to Trump's claim, "is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family."

Donald Trump brought up his theory once more at a campaign rally in Detroit. Kamala Harris "lied about working at McDonald's," he said. "That's like not a big thing, but can I be honest with you, it's terrible."

Miller said that, "since Kamala Harris has not [worked at McDonald's], President Trump by the end of tomorrow will have worked at McDonald's. He'll have done fries more than Kamala Harris ever has. I think it shows he connects with hard-working Americans."

I'm not sure that Americans will instantly connect to Trump trifling through some fries and tills, but it's pretty on-brand for him.

I can only imagine the look on customers' faces when they have Trump opposite them asking what they want to eat.