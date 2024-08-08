Why Is Chick-fil-A Closed On Sundays?

Chick-fil-A has been a mystery since its inception in 1946. The restaurant was founded by S. Truett Cathy, and the very first Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in Atlanta, Georgia, in the Greenbriar Mall. However, before the first official 1967 location, "Chick-fil-A" was technically "Dwarf Grill," where Cathy was trying to figure out the grand vision for his soon-to-be-popular restaurant.

As a devout Christian, Cathy's religious views would form the foundation surrounding Chick-fil-A's decision to close on Sundays. In fact, Chick-fil-A is one of the only widely-known restaurants closed on Sundays. Raising Cane's, Howlin' Ray's, Popeyes, KFC — you name 'em, Chick-fil-A always has that "special something" over the competition!

Usually, the average Chick-fil-A operates from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday (with special exceptions, of course). But, let's backtrack for the five people who inevitably won't be able to guess what the restaurant specializes in! Chick-fil-A was primarily known for its fried chicken sandwiches. However, in the following years, the chicken-centric joint would be known for its unique "Chick-fil-A sauce." Oh, and they also have breakfast sausage, hash browns, yogurt, a host of different salads — you can't go wrong with the menu's variety!

But, hey. You're not here for a school lesson. You're here for something deeper!

Chick-fil-A's Religious Roots

To this day, the official CFA website has a base-level explanation as to why the chain is closed on Sundays. "Our founder, S. Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest, enjoy time with their families and loved ones or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today."

And, yeah, that's the "quick and dirty" answer. But under the surface, Cathy actually has a more robust explanation for the practice. In his first book, Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People, Cathy lays out his reasoning. "Closing our business on Sunday, the Lord's Day is our way of honoring God and showing our loyalty to Him," Cathy begins.

"My brother Ben and I closed our first restaurant on the first Sunday after we opened in 1946, and my children have committed to closing our restaurants on Sundays long after I'm gone. I believe God honors our decision and sets before us unexpected opportunities to do greater work for Him because of our loyalty."

The official website also has a handy video explaining the decision! "It's not about being closed. It's about how we use that time. So while we're off today, we hope you can be with your family and friends. That's the thought behind each Sunday story — delivering recipes, activities, and inspiration that might bring you a little closer together."

How Much Does Chick-fil-A Lose On Sundays?

The decision to close on Sundays isn't without its consequences, however. Per Business Insider, the restaurant loses up to 14% of possible open business days in a year. That costs the company around $1 billion. "Although McDonald's does not disclose traffic by day, there is evidence that the weekends are particularly busy, which means that it may post 15% of its sales on Sunday," the publication reports. "If Chick-fil-A has a similar traffic pattern, Sundays could bring in sales of at least $1.2 billion."

It's not all bad, though. By choosing to close on Sundays, Chick-fil-A is seen as a worker-friendly and consumer-conscious company! When you consider long-term goodwill, you can't foster a better means of operating than that!

Are All Chick-fil-As Closed On Sunday?

Yes! Believe it or not, the chain has stuck to its guns! ...Well, there's a little wrinkle in that. Per Forbes, there was a bill in New York proposed "that would require some future restaurants in highway rest stops to stay open seven days per week." That would include Chick-fil-A. However, it seems that nothing has come to pass since the bill came up in late 2023.

You never know, though. Maybe Chick-fil-A's wholesome Christian days are numbered! (I'm kidding, of course. The brand is as inevitable as death and taxes.) Come to think of it, now that I've written this article, I have the strangest craving...