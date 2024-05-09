Why Frankie Valli Wants Restraining Order Against Son — Singer Fearful For His Safety

Frankie Valli is fearful for his safety. The legend recently sought a restraining order against his odest son Francesco.

Per PEOPLE, a Los Angeles judge signed an order of protection for Frankie and one of his other sons, Emilio, against Francesco. The protection order is in effect from April 29, 2024, until April 29, 2027, carrying a total three-year duration.

In accordance with the order, Francesco isn't allowed any form of contact with Frankie or Emilio. Additionally, Francesco isn't allowed within 100 yards of the pair's homes or workplaces. In a previous filing, PEOPLE reported that Emilio stated, "Since cutting off [Francesco] financially, [Francesco's] threats have escalated as well as the sale of personal property of our father, and increased attempts to access the property of our father."

It only gets worse from there. Allegedly, Francesco went as far as attempting to break into his father's property, repeatedly threatening to "harm or kill" both Frankie and Emilio.

Emilio also claims that Francesco may be struggling with an addiction to opiates. Frankie allegedly required that Francesco enter a residential drug treatment program while the singer financially supported his son.

It seems no further escalation has been reported since the April 29 protection order. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, you can be sure it'll be covered.

Frankie Valli's Restraining Order Against Francesco

Frankie Valli is a man who needs no introduction, but I'm going to give him one anyway. Before the group shortened their name to "The Four Seasons," do you know the group's original name?

"Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons." For good reason, too! It doesn't matter what generation you were born into, there's no way you haven't heard "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." It was in The Deer Hunter! Fun fact about me: that's a movie I saw by accident as a kid and never forgot. For better or worse (but that's neither here nor there)!

Valli also recently celebrated two great honors. He and his group received an official star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Valli also celebrated his 90th birthday on May 3, 2024! All that's to say that you may not have seen the man, but you've definitely heard him. Which is why his recent familial troubles are particularly disturbing.