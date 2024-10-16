Why Florida Fans Are Blaming Morgan Wallen For Their Quarterback Graham Mertz's Season Ending Injury

Florida fans are angry after quarterback Graham Mertz took a hard fall at Neyland Stadium and experienced a season-ending injury. But they're blaming Morgan Wallen. Wait, what?

The Gators' anger towards Wallen may seem a bit random at first glance. But they actually have a good reason to be mad at Wallen, at least in their eyes. You see, Wallen recently performed at Neyland Stadium for two packed concerts.

Unfortunately, the concerts caused a bit of wear and tear on the turf. The stadium ultimately opted to replace the turf after the two concerts. They began to work on it after Wallen's September 22 show. They finished the job shortly before the game against Florida in Tennessee.

Associate athletic director Jason Baum said that no one should be concerned about the turf. He said, "No concerns at all. Dr. John Sorochan on campus with UT Agriculture School, is one of the leading turf management consultants in the country, the field has been tested twice it's a plus, ready to go in game shape, so it should be a fast track tomorrow night for the Gators and Vols."

Morgan Wallen Gets The Blame

Perhaps, their anger should be at Baum instead of Wallen. Because Gators quarterback Graham Mertz. took a spill and had a season ending injury. He experienced a non-contact knee injury. Likewise, Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili also is out for the season after falling.

One person wrote about Wallen, "Neyland Stadium's turf claims another victim." Another wrote, "How do we sue Morgan Wallen for Graham Mertz's injury."

Another wrote, "S/o @MorganWallen! His Neyland concerts only cost 2 players their final season of college football eligibility due to knee injuries thanks to the new turf."

Yet another wrote, "Tennessee just installed new turf after the Morgan Wallen concert." Still another wrote, "Brand new sod is the issue. Replaced recently after two Morgan Wallen concerts."

Meanwhile, Mertz wrote a statement about his injury.

"Gator Nation, thank you for two incredible years in Gainesville," Mertz posted to his various social media accounts. "Unfortunately, I suffered a torn ACL against Tennessee and will miss the remainder of the season. During my recovery, I will remain a part of the program and do whatever I can in meeting rooms and from the sideline to help my teammates win. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support during this time."