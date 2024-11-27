Why Did Ellen DeGeneres Flee The Country?Comedian Says That Hollywood Kicked Her Out

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly flown the coop. The comedian and her wife Portia de Rossi have reportedly moved out of the United States.

Videos by Wide Open Country

It begs the question of why. Many assume that DeGeneres left because Donald Trump won the presidency. It's something that she and other celebrities have previously threatened. But few actually followed up on it when Trump won the first time.

However, it's far more likely that DeGeneres didn't leave for political reasons. During a standup routine, DeGeneres previously confessed that she was done with the limelight. She said that she was leaving her fans behind for a more private life.

A move from Hollywood certainly aligns with that.

"This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," she told the crowd, according to SFGate. "Thank you for still caring! Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens."

Ellen DeGeneres Leaves

DeGeneres also added, "Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean. Next time, I'll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay and mean, the triple crown."

DeGeneres also further pointed out that she no longer feels like the person who came to Los Angeles in search of her dream. The move may be a chance for her to find herself again. DeGeneres reportedly sold her Montecito home back in August.

She's currently house hunting in England. "Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October," the insider claimed. "She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after."

So it sounds like she always planned to move, no matter who won the presidency.

"I used to say, 'I don't care what people say about me.' Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity," DeGeneres said. "I am many things, but I am not me

"The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind — that was the headline," DeGeneres said. "Here's the problem: I am a comedian who got a talk show, and I ended the show every day by saying, 'Be kind to one another.' Had I ended my show by saying, 'Go f--- yourselves,' people would've been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind."