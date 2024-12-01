Why ‘Cheers’ Star Ted Danson Wakes Up At Crack Of Dawn

I'll never understand morning people. Obviously, there's an abundance of positives to getting up at the crack of dawn. Getting to see the sun rise, finishing work early, the unbeatable silence. I love it all in theory but some people can't wrap their mind or bodies around it. Cheers and The Good Place star Ted Danson thrives as a morning person. Moreover, he reveals one sweet thing he does that incentivizes his early rising.

Recently, Ted spoke with PEOPLE magazine for an interview. There, he candidly speaks about how his date nights with his wife of 30 years have evolved over the years. Instead of the pair going for a night out, they usually keep the spark alive by getting up incredibly early for their dose of intimacy. "Date nights are kind of, at my age, date early bird specials," Danson grins.

Ted Danson Reveals The Sweet Reason He Gets Up So Early in The Morning

"The most fun is the early mornings, 4:30 in the morning, coffee in bed, playing [The New York Times games] Wordle, Connections, and Spelling Bee, talking and laughing and sharing," Ted continues. "To both of us, it's like heaven on Earth."

Apparently, their busy schedules don't impede on this arrangement either. Regardless, they get together early in the AM to set up their usual routine, even if it's just over the phone. "Even if she's working in a different time zone, we will wake up in time to be able to play our games and have coffee over the phone," Ted says.

I don't know how they do it, especially if they're in totally different time zones. Being up at 2am to crank out the daily Wordle would have me dizzy, especially if I usually wake up two hours later. But Ted yearns for those moments, even 30 years into marriage. Meeting each other in their 40s assures that they never take a moment for granted. Moreover, it's Danson's decision to wisen up at this time that secures their partnership. "I had, about a year before, decided I want to become a more emotionally mature, honest human being," he recalls. "I worked very hard at it or I don't think Mary Steenburgen would've even seen me."