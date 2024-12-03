'Who's the Boss?' Star Hospitalized After Thanksgiving Accident: Danny Pintauro Needed Emergency Surgery

Former Who's the Boss? star Danny Pintauro experienced a medical emergency that almost cost him his life. The former child star was involved in a traffic accident while riding a scooter on Thanksgiving.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Pintauro starred as Jonathan Bower on the classic sitcom. On Thanksgiving, he was riding his scooter when he found the bike lane blocked by cones. He ended up wrecking the scooter and tearing open the inside of his stomach.

"I was forced to choose between a van and a pylon," he wrote on social media. "The pylons hurt!! Have a terrible scrape on my arm and I was pretty convinced I had broken my arm. The next morning it was a whole lot better so I didn't worry as much."

Fast forward to November 30th, and Pintauro began to have strange chest pains. It got to the point where he felt like he could barely breathe. Fortunately, Pintauro's husband, Wil Tabares, drove him to the hospital. Doctors determined that he had a tear in his stomach, which caused a bloodstream infection.

Danny Pintauro Nearly Dies

It was "the most excruciating pain I've ever felt in my whole life," according to the actor. Doctors ended up having to perform emergency surgery to save his life.

"The surgery went well and now that it's fixed, the pain is pretty much gone away, although I'm still very sore," he said. "They just took the intubation tube out, but I have to leave another tube in my stomach for three days to keep removing the acids so as to not upset the stitches and repair they did. Which also means that I won't be eating or drinking anything for the next three days."

Pintauro is aware of how lucky he is to be alive, noting that it could have ended very differently. He could have died if he waited longer.

He wrote, "Unfortunately, it means that and any of the Book Nooks I was working on will have to wait a few more days so I will change the shipping dates to reflect. I hope that's okay. This is my first major surgery I, first emergency surgery EVER but I kept it together. It was absolutely terrifying."

He continued: "If anybody might wanna send me flowers, I wouldn't be opposed. Lol just kidding.I'm stressed, hungry, in pain and exhausted. Light a candle for me, okay?Ohhh! They did an X-ray of my arm and it's not broken! So there's one bright side."