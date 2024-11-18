Whoopi Goldberg's Wild NSFW Comment Makes Sara Haines Exit Stage Left On 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg made an NSFW comment on set of 'The View' that made Sara Haines walk off in a mock surprise.

To celebrate her 69th birthday, Goldberg hosted a panel of her favorite things on The View. Among the items were her favorite brands of coffee, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and most notably, Parmigiano Reggiano.

This huge wheel of cheese was a little different, however, as it had Goldberg's face on it. When getting round to the cheese, she kissed it before talking about it.

Sara Haines comments on the item, "I always wanted my face on cheese," she said to the audience.

"I like to be eaten from time to time," adds Goldberg in a quick quip while still examining the cheese.

Haines blushes and stands up straight before walking right out of view of the camera, leaving Goldberg by herself. In a moment of mock shock, Goldberg was left looking stunned at the audience as they cheered and laughed at the joke.

The View posted the "Whoopi's Favorite Things" segment on their X account, although the moment in question occurs almost exactly at the halfway point of the segment.

WHOOPI'S FAVORITE THINGS: #WhoopiGoldberg is celebrating her birthday by sharing her Italian and travel-inspired favorites! Get the details: https://t.co/8tR5NjmrTb pic.twitter.com/JoeNlgOxN6 — The View (@TheView) November 13, 2024

She's is only left in a stunned and 'innocent' silence for a few moments, as Haines is then seen hugging the TV personality with a smile on her face.

To conclude the bit, Goldberg turns her intrigue and surprise into a very knowing and scolding look. "Nevermind," she dismisses with a wave of her hand as she resumes talking about her beloved cheese wheel.

She then proceeds to say "Parmigiano Reggiano" way too many times.

Haines herself adds to the joke later. Goldberg says, "if you'd like a chance to win a wheel of cheese like this," but gets interrupted by Haines.

"And eat Whoopi Goldberg," she interjects with a smile.

They soon move on from the joke and carry on with the segment.