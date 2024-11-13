Whoopi Goldberg Says She's Having a Hard Time With Money, Would Leave 'The View' If She Could

This sounds a little too ridiculous to be true. Either that or ABC/Disney isn't forking over the kind of cash we all know they have in their vaults. Because there's absolutely no reason Whoopi Goldberg should be that strapped for cash where she's working out of pure necessity. But apparently, she's in the same boat with the rest of us with the added stress of fame attached.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Whoopi speaks on an episode of The View. There, the crew discusses the intense election and how Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez inquires about her followers' voting practices. This causes Goldberg to try and empathize with the audience that she's in their boat too. "If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I'm a working person, you know?" she says.

Whoopi Goldberg Claims She's Struggling Like Most of Us Americans

Additionally, Whoopi stresses how hard her family works too so she knows the struggle firsthand. Consequently, she understands with Ocasio-Cortez asks her social media followers about their voting habits and practices. It's deeper than just political ideologies. It's people's livelihoods. "My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there," Whoopi assures. "I love what [Ocasio-Cortez] did. Yay. We talk to people all the time who say, 'This is what's bothering me.' But, the thing that's bothering everybody should not be the thing that puts 85 percent of other people in danger. I think that's what we're saying."

Again, I'm highly skeptical that Whoopi is broke out here. So her attempt to try and relate to the audience at this stage in her life feels at least a little contrived to me. I know corporations like to cheap out on their workers but I'm doubtful that they penny pinch that much. However, I do get what she's saying. The working class people are bound to flop within the next set of tax breaks for rich people. As much money as they have, we'll likely pay for it the most.