Whoopi Goldberg Claims Bakery Wouldn't Serve Her Over Politics

I have never understood establishments that deny services over things like politics. There's no intimate relationship, it's merely a transactional experience. As long as there isn't any disrespect or disruption, it should be really simple to get some cupcakes and move on with the day. However, Whoopi Goldberg claims that her political ideals were so thorny to one bakery, they almost refused to let her patronize at the establishment.

Recently, Whoopi celebrated her birthday on The View. There, she talks about her childhood favorite Charlotte Russe desserts. However, she also claims that the order at a local bakery almost fell through because of her political views. "They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I'm not telling you who made them," Goldberg recalls.

The Bakery Vehemently Denies Whoopi Goldberg's Accusations

In the end, Whoopi encourages the audience and her cohosts to indulge in the sweets. "But that's okay because, you know what? Listen, this is my mother's celebration," Goldberg says. "Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today."

However, Entertainment Weekly discovers the bakery and contacts them about the controversy. Jill Holtermann, owner of Holtermann's Bakery in Staten Island, strongly denies Whoopi Goldberg's allegations. Instead, she insists that issues with the boilers left Jill uneasy about taking on The View host's order. Moreover, Holtermann says that the building she operates from is 100 years old and can cause issues like this. It apparently had nothing to do with political beliefs. ""I said to Whoopi, 'I can't do it right now. We have so many things going on with my boiler,' because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea [if we could] be baking everything."