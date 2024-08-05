Who Is Michaelah Montgomery? Georgia Activist Goes Viral After Furious Trump Rally Speech

You may have seen her on her social media feed. Georgia activist Michaelah Montgomery recently made a splash at a Donald Trump rally in Atlanta.

She came out in favor of the former president, blasting Kamala Harris and the current administration for not doing enough to help black communities.

She said, "They don't want to talk policy, they just want to use propaganda to steal your vote. The left is trying to tout this woman as a savior for the black community, but all she's done is hurt the black community since she came into the game. See, the first step in destroying the black community is to dismantle the black family. So aside from her record as a prosecutor, why don't we ask Mrs. Willie Brown if Kamala Harris cares about Black families."

But who exactly is Michaelah Montgomery? Montgomery is the founder of the Conserve the Culture organization. She met Trump at a Chick-fil-A earlier this year with their hug going viral. "She looks at me, says, 'It's President Trump . You saved my college.' And I said, 'How the h-ll do you know that?'... This one is so smart, so sharp," Trump recalled.

??BREAKING: This Black Georgia woman named Michaela is taking the internet by storm for putting Kamala Harris on blast at Trump’s rally in Atlanta. “They don't want to talk policy, they just want to use propaganda to steal your vote. The left is trying to tout this woman as… pic.twitter.com/4YYPy9xrSo — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 3, 2024

Michaelah Montgomery At Speech

"She grabbed me. She gave me a kiss," he added. "I said, 'I think I'm never going back home to the first lady.'"

"You were supposed to keep that quiet," Montgomery laughed.

It appears that Montgomery and Trump have stayed since then. Trump described her as "incredible" with a "tremendous future." He said that he would do "whatever I can to help you."

"I do want to add on to some of the remarks that were made by others," the conservative activist began. "And we do need to do our best to get the message out there. The fight is nothing if all we do is talk about it amongst ourselves."

"Nobody needs this message more than my folks, so do y'all care for real?" Montgomery said to the cheering audience. "Are y'all with us for real? I'ma give it back to Big T."