Who Are The Top 10 Richest Country Singers in the World In 2024?

When you're listening to your favorite country singer, you may not necessarily be thinking about the size of their bank account. But fans do love to know who is at or near the top of the heap financially.

Their staggering wealth usually comes from an abundance of sources such as album sales, concerts, merch, restaurants, posh estates, theme parks, and movie roles. They know their names alone are a huge drawing card for the public - and they have capitalized on that, with enormous profits to show for it.

We checked out the 10 country music artists who hauled in the biggest bucks. The results include relative newcomers as well as seasoned performers whose names have graced marquees for years.

Top Richest Country Singers

1. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton isn't even five feet tall, but she sure is a colossus when it comes to personal riches. Celebrity Net Worth puts her fortune at a cool $650 million.

Parton has expertly reinvented herself to appeal to fans of every age and description over the course of her remarkable, decades-long career. People love her humble manner, lavish blond mane, and silken voice. Parton's signature tunes include Jolene, I Will Always Love You, and Islands in the Stream, a popular duet with Kenny Rogers.

And who can forget her star turns in films like Steel Magnolias and 9 to 5?

She has business savvy along with her skill as a songstress. Parton's diverse empire encompasses theme parks like Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Dolly Parton Productions, and a venture called Dolly Wines, for those who want to make a toast to their favorite singer!

Parton is also known for her big-time generosity. Her worldwide Imagination Library literacy initiative, launched in 1995, sends free books to deserving kids.

2. Garth Brooks

With his larger-than-life personality and equally mighty voice, it's easy to see why Garth Brooks lands near the pinnacle of this list. He has a reported $400 million in his coffers, according to Stylecaster. For a guy who earned a degree in advertising from Oklahoma State forty years ago and probably foresaw a rather modest career path, that's not too shabby.

The total of Brooks' riches includes his wife, Trisha Yearwood's, wealth, although he reportedly stakes a claim to the lion's share of it at 75 to 85 percent.

Brooks' phenomenal success seems to have led him straight to a pot of gold. His record sales, ownership of luxury real estate like a Nashville home reportedly valued at $1.1 million, and revenue from concerts have made him fabulously affluent. For example, five years ago, he basked in a whopping $76.1 million take from his concert tour. Now that's something to sing about!

3. Shania Twain

The From This Moment On songstress has had more than her share of hard times, but after she hit it big with her phenomenal breakout album, Come on Over, in 1997, there was no looking back. A megastar by anyone's standards, Twain is also a tycoon with reported wealth of $400 million, according to Parade.

Her success has been utterly jaw-dropping. Twain has been referred to as "one of the 15 richest singers in the world" and her resume makes it clear why. Come on Over earned the distinction of being "the bestselling country album of all time," with 40 million copies flying off store shelves internationally.

She has spread her artistic net wide, attracting fans who gravitate to pop music as well as country. Twain's triumphant Las Vegas residencies, perfume, and an autobiography burnished her brand further.

With five Grammys gleaming on her mantel, plus an armload of other distinguished honors for her songwriting, Twain is truly a musical force for the ages.

4. Toby Keith

Keith, a beloved country music icon who passed away on February 5, 2024 from stomach cancer at the age of 62, was incredibly prolific and successful with his business ventures along with his music, according to MoneyDigest.

He amassed $400 million from projects such as his I Love This Bar and Grill restaurants, which originated in Oklahoma nearly 20 years ago and feature "Southern fare and sprawling guitar-shaped bars." The name is a riff on the title of one of Keith's signature tunes, "I Love This Bar." He didn't whip up the menu or design the décor - he reportedly reaped his share from the naming rights.

Keith did not stop there. There is his Wild Shot alcohol brand, a fashion line called TK Steelman, and the Show Dog International record label.

He was a real gentleman - and a one-man conglomerate.

5. George Strait

The widely-acknowledged "King of Country" recorded a smash hit, multi-platinum album called Pure Country. That title hints at Strait's uncompromising loyalty to the genre that made him a household name. It has been his trademark throughout the career that has helped him rake in an impressive $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A Country Music Hall of Famer, Strait is, at 72, reportedly "the 12th best-selling artist in US history."

He earned a degree in agriculture from Southwest Texas State University, but tilling the soil proved not to be Strait's true calling. Instead, he established himself as a reliable fount of solid country hits. He has 60 chart-topping songs to his credit, an astounding milestone in an industry known for its fickleness amid shifting audience tastes.

He has been a brand ambassador for Wrangler Jeans and reportedly made tens of millions with his popular concert tours.

6. Kenny Rogers

Rogers, who left us on March 20, 2020 at age 81, was a renaissance man whose multitude of accomplishments included being a "country singer, songwriter, actor, producer, photographer, entrepreneur, author, visual artist, and music artist," reported Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder he was valued at a quarter of a billion ($250 million) dollars!

Everyone knows Rogers' most enduring hits like Lady, We Got Tonight with Sheena Easton, Islands in the Stream with Dolly Parton, She Believes in Me, and The Gambler. A consummate crooner, Rogers could transition easily from one genre to another without a stumble.

He excelled at acting, appearing in TV movies like The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw and TV series including Evening Shade and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, according to IMDb.

7. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

This musical and marital twosome has their individual wealth combined by Celebrity Net Worth for a handsome total of $200 million. Hill wasn't always a tycoon. Before she found her niche, she had a career that included being employed at McDonald's, flunking an audition to be a backup singer for Reba McEntire, and selling t-shirts.

Hill's days of scrambling to make a living ended when she finally hit the big time in the early 1990s with albums like Take Me as I Am, It Matters to Me, Faith and Breathe. She has remained at the forefront of the music business with performances such as singing There You'll Be, the dramatic, Oscar-nominated theme from the film Pearl Harbor.

As for McGraw, the trajectory of his career has also been steadily upward. When he joins forces with Hill, they seem unstoppable. Their Soul2Soul2 tour brought in more than $140 million, "making it the highest-grossing country tour of all time and one of the 20 highest-grossing tours in history."

8. Kenny Chesney

Chesney's "residency" performing at a honky-tonk bar in Nashville years ago is definitely in his rear-view mirror. He has climbed to permanent country music stardom with a net worth of $180 million. His sellout tours and collaborations with legends like Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Pink, and George Strait have produced sizzling results that leave his fans clamoring for even more.

Chesney is certainly a trouper. During a concert in 2008 in South Carolina, he had an accident that broke bones in his foot. He finished the performance in agonizing pain. Maybe it's that never- quit attitude which has fueled his success. Chesney has dozens of music awards from Billboard, the American Music Awards, and the Country Music Association. His platinum and gold albums and enduring popularity keep him at the peak of the country music industry.

9. Luke Bryan

Bryan has positioned himself as an amiable, good-humored judge on American Idol. He is also very rich, with a reported net worth of $160 million.

His tours are a big moneymaker for him, getting him a reported $1 million for each performance showcasing his exuberant stage persona, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Bryan's price tag for American Idol is another $12 million, plus the hefty revenue he rakes in from album sales, producing, songwriting, and other music-related activities.

10. Alan Jackson

Jackson has made headlines because he has a rare neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. This condition is serious, causing nerve damage and other significant physical effects.

Despite his medical situation, Jackson isn't resting on his $150 million fortune. His ambitious 2024-2025 concert tour begins in Boston in August, and he has said that he's still game to write songs. He has sold 75 million records internationally, according to TheRichest