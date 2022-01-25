Nashville's White Limozeen Rooftop Bar is a Dream for Dolly Parton Fans

If you've ever dreamed of sipping cocktails poolside with Dolly Parton, you're bound to love White Limozeen, Nashville's Dolly Parton-themed rooftop bar.

Located at the top of the Graduate Hotel, White Limozeen, named after Parton's 1989 album and song, is a glamorous pink wonderland of '80s decadence, complete with pastel walls, chandaliers and a vintage-style velvet bed. I've (sadly) never been to Dolly's house, but, I can only imagine it looks a little like White Limozeen.

Like Dolly herself, White Limozeen is filled with down-home glamour. And there's plenty of delicious food and drinks to enjoy while you bask in the fabulousness.

The menu offers a variety of delicious cocktails made for lounging by the pool, as well as food, from fresh oysters to ratatouille.

What's a rooftop bar without a perfect, over-the-top photo op fit for the queen herself? The outdoor patio features a giant, bubblegum pink statue of Dolly.

And there's plenty more Dolly to be found in the Graduate Hotel. The "9 to 5" suite features disco ball-style ceilings and a Califonia King waterbed.

Downstairs, there's more fun to be had inside at Cross-Eyed Critters, a karaoke bar with a band of animatronic musicians. The bar also hosts a Dolly Parton pinball machine.

Whether you're planning a vacation with friends or just looking for a fun spot to kickback after your "9 to 5" (we had to), White Limozeen is a great hangout for any Dolly fan.

Looking for more Dolly Parton-themed travel? Check out our Dolly Parton travel guide to Tennessee, featuring Parton's hometown of Sevierville, RCA Studio B in Nashville and, of course, Dollywood.

