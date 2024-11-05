White House Given Additional Barricade And Security Ahead Of Election Day

Politics have only become more violent, and Washington is preparing for potential riots and chaos following the election results.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The White House has been barricaded. Security fencing has been erected to keep people out of the White House, Kamala Harris' residence, and other important buildings in Washington. Business have also boarded up their shops in anticipation of riots.

We can expect the security measures to increase as we get closer to the election results. According to the Daily Mail, National Guard has been activated to be on stand-by by Washington state.

Steve Cohen, a Democrat Tennessee congressman, has warned that "there may be blood" should Harris beat Trump. There has been lots of discourse surrounding the violent reaction to the election given all the violence we've experienced leading up to it.

Both Trump and Kamala supporters predict some level of violence no matter who wins.

Fights have broken out and assassination attempts have been made. America has already lost blood over the elections, and the White House is preparing in case more gets spilled.

Washington On Lockdown For Elections

The stage has been set for the riots in Washington as buildings get boarded and locations get barricaded.

Polls have shown that many Americans fear violence from either candidate winning. Some further believe a civil war could be sparked.

The atmosphere has never been so violent leading up to an election. With Danica Patrick calling the Democrats "evil" and Donald Trump narrowly missing assassination, Americans across the states see this election as much more than an election. Many see it as defining the fate of the very nation itself.

Earlier this week, in Oregon, a man set fire to three ballot boxes. People wearing Trump merch have been attacked throughout the recent weeks. A man, Jeffrey Michael Kelly, shot a Democratic campaign office three times.

So many expecting violence suggests that many are prepared for it. This may prime the people of Washington to react in such a way should the elections not go their way.

If so, let's hope the new White House barricades hold firm.