After your first visit to the Whistle Stop Cafe, you'll go home craving chicken fried steak and fried green tomatoes. It seems like all the southern dishes and sides you try anywhere else won't live up to the standards of the Whistle Stop. If you've been attempting to find copycat Whistle Stop Cafe menu recipes online, you can give it a rest because we've got you covered.

You can buy Irondale Cafe Original Whistle Stop recipes on Amazon. You can now recreate the Whistle Stop Cafe menu at home. You'll find onion ring batter, fried green tomato batter, apple crisp batter, and of course, cobbler batter mix all in one place.

Irondale Cafe Original Whistle Stop Recipes

Fry up some crispy onion rings at home. Maybe this is your chance to put your air fryer to use finally.

Fried chicken and french fries are on the menu tonight. Use this batter for a fresh batch of country fried chicken, chicken tenders, or chicken sandwiches.

Get your fried green tomato fix with the one and only Whistle Stop tomato batter. If you're looking for an appetizer to serve to dinner guests, take this route.

Here's the apple crisp batter you crave daily.

Can you believe this batter has been on Amazon this whole time? Get your Lodge Dutch oven ready. Don't forget to add Blue Bell ice cream on top!

Make it a seafood night with this batter. Don't forget the fries and hush puppies!

Nothing beats a bowl of chili on a cold day. Dust off your slow cooker for a fresh batch of chili.

Use this seasoning to spice up your fried pickles, fried jalapenos, veggies, and favorite dishes.

This is the only marinade you'll need for your next steak night.

Seafood night just got better.

oembed rumble video here