Whiskey Myers Cancels Show Due To Vocalist Falling Ill

It's sad news for Whiskey Myers fans hoping to see the band perform in Santa Barbara. The band announced that it was canceling the show at the last minute. It's all due to a sudden illness for one band member.

The band disclosed that Cody Cannon, the lead vocalist for the band, is battling an undisclosed illness. As a result, he needed the time to rest and recover. While the band didn't reveal what was wrong with Cannon, they did say that they were concerned about the singer having long-term vocal damage by performing.

See the statement below:

"We've got some tough news to share. Cody Cannon has been fighting through illness these past few shows and doing everything possible to give you the show you deserve; however, due to the fact that we can not sing, we need to cancel tonight's concert in Santa Barbara to give him time to recover and avoid long-term vocal damage.

We know this is a huge bummer for everyone who was excited to see the show, and we're really sorry for the inconvenience. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and Cody's getting the rest and care he needs to bounce back.

AS OF RIGHT NOW, the rest of the shows this week are still happening. Thank you for your understanding and support. We can't wait to rock with you again soon!"

Whiskey Myers Cancels Show

As of right now, Whiskey Myers hasn't announced any cancellations for other shows this week. So it sounds like they'll be proceeding with the rest of the shows as planned. However, the band may cancel if Cannon still hasn't recovered. In response to the news, several fans expressed sympathy.

One wrote, "Gotta take your time and be safe. Take care of that voice, we need it for a long long time."

Another fan also wrote, "Thank goodness we got to see y'all in Red Rocks! Take care of Cody's voice! Get healthy, keep kicking a—." And yet another wrote, "Hope Cody feels better!!! Take the time you need!!! Take care y'all from Iowa." Whiskey Myers will sing again.