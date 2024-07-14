Where Was Melania Trump During the Trump Rally Shooting? Former First Lady Breaks Silence

Update [7/14 12:05 p.m]: Melania Trump has broken her silence about the shooting and shared a statement. You can read the statement below, but the former First Lady condemned the violence at the rally on Saturday.

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she said in her statement. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."

She continued: "Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."

Original Story as follows:

Recently, Donald Trump takes to his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. However, chaos ensues when a shooter attempts to assassinate the former U.S President. His entire family is overwhelmingly vocal in their love and praise for the current presidential candidate. One person remains strangely silent given the current events, though: his wife Melania.

After a bullet grazes Donald Trump's ear, his sons and daughter emphasize strength after standing tall in the midst of the shooting. Moreover, they call their dad a 'fighter' in the aftermath of the shooting.

For instance, his daughter Tiffany writes on Twitter, "The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the Secret Service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers. As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA."

With Donald's kids on board, where is Melania in all of this?

Melania Trump Nowhere to Be Found on Former President's Campaign Trail

It's interesting to note that Melania keeps far away from Donald Trump's campaign as former First Lady. Moreover, she doesn't attend almost any of his big events, including the Pennsylvania rally. Now, The Hill reports that Melania will make a rare outing in the campaign. She's scheduled to show up for the Republican National Committee in Wisconsin. However, she's not speaking at the convention, sparking more questions about her lack of involvement as First Lady to the president.

One GOP strategist expresses that Melania's silence is not that big of a deal when it comes to voting outcomes and persuading the people. Ultimately, he feels like the optics don't truly matter and exists as window dressing. "At the end of the day, I think people vote for the presidential candidate, not their spouse or their vice president, or their staff," Alex Conant says. "It's about the person at the top of the ticket. Sure, family dynamics can be a distraction or an asset, but they're not likely to be decisive."

Melania's stance differs from her opposition Jill Biden. She stands firmly behind her husband on their campaign, despite the many hiccups along the way. In contrast to Melania, Jill declares Joe's intention to stick it out in the race. "For all the talk out there about this race, Joe has made it clear that he's all in," she says. "That's the decision that he's made, and just as he has always supported my career, I am all in, too. I know you are too or you wouldn't be here today. And with four more years, Joe will continue to fight for you."