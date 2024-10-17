Where To Buy "Real American Beer?" Facts About Hulk Hogan's New Beer

It turns out that Hulk Hogan is passionate about more than just wrestling, he also loves a good beer. So much so that he decided to create one of his own. That's right folks, the wrestling legend is preparing to launch his new beer. The beer is called "Real American Beer" and it is available across various states. The public cannot wait! Here are all the things you need to know about Hulk Hogan's new beer.

"Real American Beer": Hulk Hogan's New Beer

Screenshot from The Real American Beer Instagram

Hulk Hogan's new beer, "Real American Beer" launched in four states and is planned to launch in 13 more, according to Journal Star. The wrestling champion has even been doing a beer tour. He has stopped by certain states, such as Illinois, where he drinks samples of his beer along with his future customers.

A press release detailed one of the most important facts about the beer, what it tastes like. The release stated, "'Real American Beer' is made with 100% North American malt and hops, and is a full-flavored, crushable light lager at 4.2% alcohol by volume." The release continued with, "Each can carries a rich golden hue to ensure a well-balanced taste."

USA Today shared that Hulk Hogan's new beer is expected to be available in supermarket chains across the world. Including stores like SafeWay, Walmart, TotalWine and more.

Bringing Americans Together One Beer At A Time

Screenshot from Hulk Hogan's Instagram

Hulk Hogan went to his Instagram to share an important message about his new beer. He captioned the video, "Bringing America together one beer at a time, with Real American Beer." The reel shares footage of the pro wrestler drinking a can of his new beer while distributing it to local bars. It is all smiles from the locals as Hogan hands out cans of his beer.

Brew Bound shares that the name Hulk Hogan's new beer is a nod to his incredible career. They said, " 'Real American Beer' is named after the song he walked out to in the ring during his 40-year wrestling career." The wrestler is excited about launching this new product.

USA Today shares a quote from the star. Hogan said, "We've formed an all-star team to make it happen, and I'm excited to introduce 'Real American Beer' to fans and beer lovers everywhere." If you are looking to grab one of these new beers, they are currently available in common supermarket chains across Florida, Missouri, Minnesota, Colorado, and Illinois. More states are to come, but currently they remain a mystery.

The good times don't stop with just beer either. Hogan plans on releasing merchandise and apparel that goes along with his new beer. The merchandise and apparel will be available globally on his online store.

The Facts About Hulk Hogan's New Beer

