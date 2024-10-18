Where Is Triston Harper Now After 'American Idol'?

Contestant Triston Harper really wowed everyone with his superb signing and professionalism on season 22 of American Idol. He proved beyond a doubt that he is a very talented young man with an extraordinary gift, plus remarkable poise. Triston made it to the top five but was eliminated before he got to the final three. Even so, that was a tremendous accomplishment indeed, one that could easily springboard him to future musical success. What is even more striking about him is his age. Triston was just 15 when he was on Idol! Let's see what Triston has been up to these days.

He Signed A Recording Contract

Triston Is With A Solid Label

Per Facebook, Triston is with OVO Sound along with the likes of Drake and Roy Woods. He also dropped a single called "H.O.P.E.," which stands for Hold On, Pain Ends.

There was a flurry of activity celebrating his success on Idol after the season ended. Per 1819 News, Triston performed in a concert in Alabama, there was a parade for him in his hometown of McIntosh, as well as a Pow Wow in his honor held by the MOWA band of Choctaw Indians.

Looking Back At Triston Harper's Early Years

He Went Through A Lot As A Youngster

Per Country Now, Triston had an awful lot to cope with when he was little. He grew up in McIntosh, Alabama. "I wouldn't trade McIntosh for nothing, there just ain't no place like home."

Per the outlet, "...he is a member of his town's Choctaw Indian tribe."

At the age of 11, his home life became extremely turbulent. Triston said that his stepfather got "very abusive."

Triston Experienced Homelessness With His Mom

He and his mom left McIntosh and were homeless. Triston was only 12 years old and sleeping on the sidewalk. His mother, Hattie Mae, candidly disclosed via American idol, "Life has been hard. Life has been really hard. That's one of the reasons why he is so mature like he is, because he's had take on role at a very young age."

You can almost sense the heartbreak Triston endured when he speaks of that tough period in his and his mother's lives. "It was not easy, me watching my mom sit there and cry that night and not knowing what to do. I'd got to that point where I said, 'God, I need you to help me.' My papaw, he drove all the way from Alabama, Arkansas, nonstop to come and get us."

Life Changed For Triston When He Auditioned On 'Idol'

He Sang 'Cover Me Up' By Jason Isbell

The judges were floored by Triston's performance. Lionel Richie raved about the teen. "Your voice. You got it. When you go into telling a story, you've got us right here. The purity of your verses, the purity of the B part going into the hook, killer. Make sure we know what that story is because your voice is a storytelling voice."

Katy Perry said, "It was really good. I'm impressed for 15." Luke Bryan was on board with his colleagues. "Anything that you're doing technically wise singing is because you're 15. I could have an afternoon with you and just say, 'Don't do that anymore, just don't do those two things' and man."

Triston Harper is on the brink of a huge career in music. We will keep an eye on him!