Where Is Taylor Hicks Now After 'American Idol'?

I vaguely recall the name Taylor Hicks from American Idol. He bested some talented people on the show that year, including Kellie Pickler, Katharine McPhee, and Chris Daughtry. But being vaguely recalled isn't the hoped-for goal of most of the contestants and certainly not of the winners, which Hicks was in season 5 (2006).

Blockbuster record sales, household-name stature (think of Kelly and Carrie) and massively sold-out concerts are typically the aim. Hicks, however, seemingly vanished off the grid. Now 48, he has actually been keeping a very hectic schedule and is pretty successful career-wise.

In 2015, he had the dubious distinction of being on a list of Idol winners with fewest record sales. Per WPTV.com of West Palm Beach, Hicks, who is from Birmingham, Alabama, was credited with sales of 768,000. That was "[t]otal career reported album sales" at that time for 2 albums.

Fast forward to today. How and what is singer Taylor Hicks doing?

Taylor Hicks Has Been A Busy Guy

He Had Successful Singles, Did A Vegas Residency, And Wrote A Book

Per Alabama News Center, "The debut single on his first album release after the show, "Do I Make You Proud," debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and later was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and later was certified platinum."

Hicks also toured in the hit retro musical Grease fifteen years ago and has done a Las Vegas residency.

A book he authored recounting his life, Heart Full Of Soul: An Inspirational Memoir About Finding Your Voice And Finding Your Way, came out in 2007. Ghostwriter David Wild of Rolling Stone collaborated with Hicks on the literary project.

Last year, Hicks made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Also in 2023, Hicks released a single, "Porch Swing."

Hicks' Interest In All Things Culinary Led To Other Ventures

He and some business partners opened a restaurant in his home state in 2011. It got a new life when it was reinvented a year later as Saw's Juke Joint. Hicks said, "The brand is growing, and people walk out with barbecue sauce all over 'em. That's one thing we're happy about."

Hicks formerly hosted a food-themed show on the INSP channel called State Plate. It aired for two years.