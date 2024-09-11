"Where Is Our President" Trends After Donald Trump Demands To Know Where Joe Biden Is During Trump Kamala Debate

In a night of back and forth between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the former president set his sights on the current president Joe Biden.

At one point during the debate, Trump demanded to know where Biden was during the debate. Biden dropped out of the race after the last debate. Questions about his mental state forced him to withdraw his presidential bid.

Trump asked, "We're playing with World War 3, and we have a President that we dont even know... where is our President? they threw him out of a campaign like a dog... we have a President that doesn't know he's alive!"

Shortly afterwards, "Where Is Our President" began to trend on social media. One person wrote, "This the most unhinged Donald Trump rant of all time I'm out." Another wrote, "There is a possibility that trump thinks someone ate biden."

Another wrote, "Nah Trump cooked with "where is our president" cause where the hell is he."

"Where is our president?! Is he even our president?!" - Trump pic.twitter.com/brKcRJ9fee — Nokoo ?? (@NokooTV) September 11, 2024

Donald Trump And Joe Biden

It wasn't the only time that the former president took aim at Biden. At one point, he called the current president a "weak, pathetic man." He also suggested that Biden should be running instead. Trump said that the president secretly hates Harris.

"And you know what? I'll give you a little secret. He hates her. He can't stand her, " he said.

Meanwhile, Harris fired back at Trump. She stood her ground against him, taking shots of her own.

"It's important to remind the former president you're not running against Joe Biden; you're running against me," Harris said.

She also aid, "We don't have to go back. Let's not go back. We're not going back. It's time to turn the page. And if that was a bridge too far for you, well, there is a place in our campaign for you to stand for country, stand for our democracy, to stand for rule of law and to end the approach that is about attacking the foundations of our democracy because you don't like the outcome," she said.