Where Is Noah Thompson Now After ‘American Idol’?

Fame and success in the music industry can be hard to achieve and even harder to hold on to. Just ask Noah Thompson. We wondered where he is today. He won American Idol in 2022 so you would assume he had it made, right? Well, things turned out differently than he and probably lots of others expected. Thompson was unfortunately shown to the exit by his record label, 19 Entertainment, in May 2024, per Collider. That must have felt like a huge blow to him. He did not quit, though. Thompson soldiered on as an independent artist. That, as he discovered, is not an easy path to take. Now he is imploring fans to pitch in and help him secure some much-needed bookings.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Thompson co-authored a song, "Front Door Famous," on Luke Combs' album Fathers & Sons, but that credential alone isn't enough to propel his career for very long.

Idol made inarguable megastars of Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson. Conversely, singers like Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson did not get to the winner's circle, yet they both went on to be headliners and have tremendous careers.

It's a fickle, unpredictable business that molds stars and sometimes, sadly, also breaks their hearts.

Noah Thompson Issued A Request On Instagram For Fans To Help Him Nail Down Bookings

His Sincerity And Eagerness To Perform Shine Through Clearly

Thompson says in the Instagram video that he is excited about adding dates to his fall tour. If anybody wants him for specific venues or private parties, he mentions people can just fill out a booking form available on Thompson's IG page.

'American Idol' Has Kick-Started Plenty Of Solid Country Music Careers

Many Country Artists Have Used 'Idol' As A Platform To Stardom

Among the country music vocalists who have been on Idol are of course, Carrie Underwood, plus rising stars like Kellie Pickler, Colin Stough, Scotty McCreery, Chayce Beckham, and Lauren Alaina.

It seems like there should be room in the country genre for one more talented, ambitious young man like Noah Thompson. We hope he finds the limelight and things turn out exactly the way he wants very soon!