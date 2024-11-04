Where Is Kris Allen Now After 'American Idol'?

Okay, I admit it - I am and always was a big fan of Kris Allen because of his sizzling performance of one song, "Heartless" by Kanye West. Allen totally reworked it. It was impassioned, vibrant, and hands-down brilliant. Allen sang it on season 8 of American Idol, which he won. He controversially edged out a runner-up who is his exact opposite and who went on to attain significant wealth, fame, and popularity - the fiery and fierce Adam Lambert.

Lambert was thought by many to have been more deserving of the Idol crown. His masterful showmanship and dramatic way of presenting himself were a stark contrast to Allen's more subtle magic.

But nab the title Allen did. What has he been up to these days? Is he recording and touring? We took a look into his current career status and this is what we found.

Kris Allen Has Been Busy With His Career

He Has Dropped Several Albums Since His Days On The 'Idol' Stage

Allen, 39, is a married dad of three children. Per Sportskeeda, "After his time on the show, he went on to release several albums featured on the Billboard Hot 100 chart , and also participated in philanthropic work."

His web site lists some upcoming concert appearances in New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Georgia.

One of Kris Allen's highly successful tracks, Live Like We're Dying, went platinum "and sold close to two million copies worldwide."

Allen Has Teamed Up With Other Artists

He Has Had Many Collaborations

Some of the people Allen has worked with include Claude Kelly, Joe King, Salaam Remi, and Jon Foreman.

The 'Idol' Alum Released An Album Titled 'Pole Vaulter' Earlier This Year

Fans Seem To Like It And So Does Allen Himself

Judging by the favorable comments about this new musical offering from Allen, fans are going for Pole Vaulter. One posted on Reddit, "Great album from an excellent winner!"

Another wrote, "Adore him. My favorite Idol winner."

A third admiringly opined, "For me his best album so far. I know it may be a compilation of his previous stand alone singles but the album completes his story."

In an interview with New England Sounds, Allen said, "I love every single one of these songs on the record. And I've never said that before."