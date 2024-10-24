Where Is Just Sam Now After 'American Idol'?

While 'American Idol' changes some singers lives, for others it turns out to be just a moment in the spotlight. For Just Sam, it seems like things since winning the show have been more difficult than the singer anticipated.

Just Sam After Winning 'American Idol'

Entertainment shares some of Just Sam's thoughts after winning the popular singing show. The singer admitted that once they won the show they thought, "That's it, me and my grandmother will never experience the same struggles again." However, that didn't appear to be the case.

On May 1, 2023 Just Sam shared a video to their Instagram account, showing the singer once again performing in the subway. Many people wondered why the singer was back in the subway after the impressive 'American Idol' win.

Just Sam had this to say. "Back in 2021, I was super embarrassed to be going back to the trains. I didn't want people to know that I legit needed the money & I didn't want people to know that it wasn't optional." The performer went on to explain that while it was disappointing "for allowing myself to fall so low after winning 'Idol'" that they had to take it easy. The singer was only 20 years old at the time of winning the competition and admits that they didn't "Know anything about Hollywood or the music industry."

Constantly Growing And Learning

Despite the setbacks, Just Sam is determined to continue growing and learning. The singer admits that since winning 'American Idol' they have learned so much. Additionally, Just Sam wants to share the experiences and knowledge that they gained with other artists "In hopes that they don't experience the same things I did when it comes to making it in this life."

While Just Sam argues that they feel like "people are feeling like I let them down" comments on the singer's social media platforms would suggest otherwise. Positive comments flooded across various videos. On the May 1 video one fan commented, "I wish I owned a record company. You could have it!" Another added, "This soul needs to be protected at all cost! Why ain't she mainstream?? Her voice is second to none. Wow."

On May 5, Just Sam shared a snapshot of a headline in the Washington Post to their feed. The headline read, "Just Sam's return to 'American Idol' was about more than closure." Fans came running into the comments section to discuss how they felt. Many felt that Just Sam had been ripped off in her victory.

One fan commented, "You deserved so much more when you won, I feel like your year was snatched fro you due to covid. I hope you get all you deserve. I've followed you since day 1, truly wish you all the success in the world Sam!" Another added, "You deserved that MOMENT!!!!! And should have been their #1 priority the following year. Not almost 5 years later keep going Sam so much more to come you are a true ??????????????."