Where Is Joshua Ledet Now After 'American Idol'?

Singer Joshua Ledet made quite the impression on 'American Idol' but what is he doing now? The finalist shared what he has been up to with Sentinel and what his life looks like now.

'American Idol' Is No Joke

Joshua Ledet shared how hard being eliminated from the show was for him. He told Sentinel, "he was devastated and went into a deep depression" after the first and second time he was eliminated from 'American Idol.' It took a lot of courage, and a little help from God, to get him to try out a third time. Then, he said, "I prayed and said, God, if you want me to do his show, wake me up at 4 o'clock a.m., and if I wake up at 4 o'clock a.m., imma' go."

He awoke at 4 and made his way over to the audition, and it seems that the third time was the charm. This time around Joshua Ledet made it as a finalist. That changed his life forever. He even got the opportunity to meet the First Lady, at the time, Michelle Obama. She greeted him by name! Can you imagine? Joshua took full advantage of the rare meeting.

He told the Fist Lady, "When Obama gets re-elected, I want to sing at the White House." She responded with, "I'll make that happen." It seems that the First Lady is a woman of her word. In 2013, Joshua Ledet performed alongside stars like Justin Timberlake for PBS' Memphis Soul special.

Joshua Ledet Has Fans In Indonesia

Another result from his time on 'American Idol' is a growing fan base in Indonesia. Noticing that he had man fans in the area, "Ledet decided to explore this arena." He was even invited to headline the Java Jazz Festival. Typically, the crowd for that festival is around 300 people. However, Joshua said, "By the end of my set I had grew about 12,000 to 13,000 people that lined up."

Ledet has also been releasing new music, like his single "Trust Me I Lie." As far as what we can expect from Joshua Ledet in the future, he claims there are more concerts to come. Additionally, he will be "touring in London and Germany as well." For this star, 'American Idol' was just the beginning.