If watching Firefly Lane gives you some serious Pacific Northwest envy, you're not alone. Between the densely foggy forests surrounding their small-town homes to the breathtaking city views of their adult penthouses and waterfront properties, Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey's (Sarah Chalke) epic journey of friendship is set in some truly stunning locations.

While the show -- and Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name -- takes place from the 1970s to the early 2000s in Seattle, Wash., most of the filming actually happens in and around Vancouver, British Columbia.

That little factoid may disappoint die-hard fans who were hoping to step foot on the real Firefly Lane -- which, sadly, does not exist. But that doesn't mean you can't still explore some of the real-life filming locations featured in the show. From the duo's neighboring childhood homes to iconic establishments in the city, here are seven locales -- some not so surprising and some unexpected -- that make up Firefly Lane's cinematic beauty.

No. 1: Their Snohomish Childhood Homes

Tully and Kate's friendship would not exist if it weren't for their residency on the famous Firefly Lane. The show has the pair living in Snohomish, Wash., a suburban area just north of Seattle that borders the Snohomish River. In reality, their neighboring homes -- which are, in fact, across the street from each other -- are on the outskirts of Langley City, a municipality in metro Vancouver.

"Firefly Lane is out in Langley, which is stunning," actress Roan Curtis, who plays Kate in her teenage years, told Daily Hive. "I've lived in Vancouver my whole life, and I had never been out to Fort Langley. I was like, where has this been all my life?"

"They're real houses, that are exactly across from each other, just like that," echoed Ali Skovbye, who plays Tully in her teenage years. "The kitchen in my house was actually inside the house on Firefly Lane."

While there is no Firefly Lane in Snohomish or Langley, there is one out in Chelan, Wash., which is closer to North Cascades National Park.

No. 2: Kate's Gorgeous Waterfront Home

Let's be real: Everyone is head over heels in love with Kate and Johnny (Ben Lawson) Ryan's gorgeous waterfront home. Even though we're led to believe it's located somewhere around Seattle -- overlooking one of the many beautiful bays -- the real house is in West Vancouver's North Shore.

The home is reportedly worth $21.9 million and features 1.6 acres of coastline and its own private beach on Horseshoe Bay. It even has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a separate beach house and a heated pool.

"The view right across to Point Gray was so spectacular," said Sarah Chalke, who mentioned loving the fact that they got to film there in a variety of weather conditions, including rain and snow. The actor who plays her on-screen brother, Jason McKinnon, actually got his car stuck once while trying to climb the hill to the house.

No. 3: Tully's Penthouse

Of course, it's not as if Tully was slumming it up over at her place. Her multiple (yes, multiple) penthouse apartments offered unparalleled views of what we were told was downtown Seattle. But the real location -- The Residences on Georgia -- where those scenes were filmed overlooks downtown Vancouver's Coal Harbor neighborhood.

The Residences is made up of two towers, and Tully's terrace is actually the rooftop of one of them. Both have 36 floors of "luxury living" and amenities including a 24-hour concierge desk, a fitness center and a garden.

No. 4: The Bar Where Tully Meets Max

Ah, Max (Jon-Michael Ecker). Whether you love him or hate him, he was an integral part of Tully's story. The two supposedly met by chance at a swanky Seattle bar, but it's actually an establishment called Per Se Social Corner, in Vancouver's Yaletown neighborhood.

Described as a hybrid between Italian and Spanish cuisine, this joint is likely a lot more packed with people than it was during the production of Firefly Lane. The vibe of the place, however, remains the same.

No. 5: The Park Where Max & Tully Get Married

Who could forget that gazebo? When Tully and Max decided to throw caution to the wind and get hitched in a quickie wedding, the quaint setting only made it feel that much more magical.

Production used George Wainborn Park in Vancouver, a 6.1-acre park along False Creek that's surrounded by the city. While you can take a walk along the park's creekside paths anytime you'd like, you unfortunately can't pose for a photo under the gazebo, as it was built specifically for the scene.

You can, however, see the Windmill Bird Sculpture that sat right behind it.

"There was some debate of whether that was going to be shot inside or outside that scene," Chalke said. "At the last second they were like, 'OK we're going to shoot it here. It's going to be outside.' And I think the art department just threw that gazebo together."

No. 6: The Girlfriend Hour Studios

Both Tully's talk show, The Girlfriend Hour, and KPOC -- the news station where she, Kate and Johnny spent the early parts of their careers -- were filmed in the CBC Broadcast Centre Studios in Vancouver. Even though the Firefly Lane cast got to visit tons of awesome locations, this one holds a special place in Chalke's heart.

"That room was KPOC, so this 1980s broadcast journalism office," she said. "We just had the best time shooting there. It was a time where a ton of the cast were in all the scenes and we were decked out in our '80s gear and playing ourselves at 20, which has a whole other energy to it."

No. 7: PJ Pelicans

And finally, we've made it to the infamous PJ Pelicans, where a young Tully Hart unknowingly met her father while chasing down a story. Sadly, you can't order the famous white wine and oysters, because the real location isn't a restaurant -- it's a yacht club.

The Eagle Harbour Yacht Club has been active since 1978. And despite the whole mishap with the ferry, it's actually not on an island, and you can totally visit it by car.

So while you may not spot any Firefly Lane scenes during your next visit to Seattle, you can always make the trip to Vancouver and relive your favorite moments from the series.

