Where Does Reba McEntire Actually Live?

Where does Reba McEntire live now?

Before we get to that question about the location of her current dwelling, let's quickly review what we know about the inimitable country music songstress.

According to her bio on nbc.com (she's a coach on the network's popular singing competition show The Voice), Reba, who is an exceedingly youthful-looking 69, has earned all of the industry's most coveted tributes. She has Country Music Association Awards, American Music Association Awards, three Grammys, and Academy of Country Music Awards to name just a few of her dozens of top-of-the-line accolades.

In 1986, Reba became a member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Twenty-one years later, she enhanced her stature further when she became Billboard Magazine's Woman of the Year. A well-deserved Kennedy Center Honor came Reba's way in 2018. There are 16 chart-topping albums to her credit. Her resume is simply overwhelming. And she has worked very hard for every one of her achievements, a landmark feat.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, she has sold around 90 million albums around the world. Reba is believed to have a net worth of $95 million.

There's much more, but you get the drift!

However, we're curious about exactly where Reba hangs her hat when she isn't recording or performing. This is what we came up with.

The Queen Of Country Lives Regally

Her Former Home In Beverly Hills Was Palatial

Many celebrities live in unimaginable splendor. It's hard to grasp the sheer over-the-top lavishness of their lifestyle. The luxury cars they drive, the splashy designer garments they wear, the baubles they bedeck themselves with, and of course, the estates they own are among the finest and most spectacular in the world. Anything less just won't do.

They have the massive wherewithal to buy anything they wish. Their taste is grandiose, and their budget is unlimited. Bigger, better, and best are their watchwords.

Their estates are the ultimate status symbols. That is the case with Reba McEntire. She is respectfully and rightfully known as the Queen of Country - and her former residence, a $22 million mansion in Beverly Park, a tony neighborhood in affluent Beverly Hills, California, apparently confirmed that. That home was truly fit for a royal resident!

Reba's California Mansion Was Exquisite

The Décor Was Stately And Pristine

Per tasteofcountry.com, this was no modest little house on the prairie! As the outlet put it, Reba "is no stranger to living in style, but her $22 million estate in one of the most exclusive zip codes in California was extravagant even by the standards of celebrity homes."

According to the outlet, Reba's stunning Golden State home had seven bathrooms and six bedrooms nestled within its airy 9,242-square-foot interior. Almost two acres of prime real estate surrounded it.

The esthetic of the living quarters was restrained and elegant, with a white color scheme warmed by dark wood accents. The colorless hue dominates the upholstery, walls, and carpeting. A grand piano stands off to one side. Comfy-looking chairs are grouped together invitingly, awaiting the next friendly get-together or party.

Who wouldn't want to lounge endlessly in a plush setting like that?

Another area features a cozy bar. Tall seats intimately cluster near it, awaiting guests clutching icy martinis. A large fireplace dominates its corner. Oversize windows practically bring the lush, leafy outdoors inside.

A swimming pool, wine cellar, and an office are among the home's other opulent niceties.

Reba McEntire Made The Estate Her Own In 2003

She Sold It Twelve Years Later

Reba reportedly shelled out $9 million for this mansion, then let it go in 2015 for a tad below $22.5 million. Quite a tidy profit, huh?

Maybe Reba wanted a change of scenery because her personal life was changing dramatically at the time. She was splitting with her spouse Narvel Blackstock, whom she wed in 1989. He had also been her manager.

Whoever grabbed up Reba's sprawling estate didn't stay there very long. It was available again in 2016. The mind-boggling price this time? Almost $30 million.

Reba And Her Ex-Husband Narvel Blackstock Had An Estate In Tennessee

LAS VEGAS - APRIL 05: Singer Reba McEntire (R) and husband Narvel Blackstock arrive at the 44th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand on April 5, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

This 'Farm' Was Not What You Would Expect

Situated in Lebanon, Tennessee, Reba and Narvel's Starstruck Farm wasn't a humble rural dwelling with a barn and a pasture. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the property's striking centerpiece was a 12,800 square-foot mansion perched on thirteen verdant acres whose perfectly-tended grounds included a pool and pool house, tennis courts, and "equestrian facilities."

The expansive mansion (a/k/a The Estate at Cherokee Dock), which resembles a fantasy straight out of Gone With The Wind, has seven bathrooms and eight bedrooms, per velvetrope.com. Its countless amenities are staggeringly sumptuous.

The erstwhile Reba McEntire house has a spa, theater, eight-car garage fit for your Ferraris or Porsches, magnificent landscaping, a fire pit, a huge chef's kitchen worthy of the Food Network, and a wine room. Plenty of romantic balconies would delight any modern-day Romeo and Juliet. The soaring entrance hall could double as a vintage Hollywood movie set. Even the most jaded connoisseur of luxury real estate would be utterly dazzled by this ravishing residence.

What Happened To The Estate?

Its fate was kind of sad. According to velvetrope.com, "Reba put it on the market for $7.9 million in 2016. In October 2017, a portion of the property was sold to a local businessman for $3.1 million. The property is now an events venue."

The Queen has departed her castle! Has she found a new one? We hunted for the answer.

Where Does Reba Live Today?

She Reportedly Has A Lovely Place In Nashville

It seems like Reba wants her privacy, at least to some degree, which is understandable for such a high-profile star. Who wants fans or reporters gathering outside your dwelling every day peering through hedges, snapping photos, and watching your every move? That said, well, we admit we do want to know where she calls home these days!

Per thelist.com, she and her beau, Rex Linn, ate their morning cereal and watched TV "in a lavish house" in Nashville as of 2020. Reba's digs there are in the regal rustic style, if you know what we mean. Her mansion teems "with thoughtfully curated art, creature comforts, and warm textures..," as reported in cowboysindians.com.

The Décor Is "African Cowboy'

Leave it to Reba to come up with a decorating scheme that's totally singular, one that expresses her perfectly. She describes the home's unique and powerful esthetic her own way.

"I call the style 'African Cowboy.' Throughout the house, I have photos that I have taken on my trips to Africa which are mixed with Western-inspired elements like rich leathers, dark woods, and steerheads. I wanted a space that is 100 percent authentically me."

You've got it, gal! The interior, judging from one snap of the den, is sweepingly grand - the towering windows, an oversized fireplace, the cozy palette of neutrals, and posh artistic accents. Every component is done in marvelously restrained and thoughtful taste. The total effect is eye-catching. It's to sigh for!

Plenty Of Luminaries Have Put Down Roots In Nashville

Reba Can Party Hearty With Other Notables

Nashville is much glitzier than people think, reports Property Club. Fellow A-listers who have their address there include Jason Aldean, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Reba wouldn't be lonely there for very long if she wanted some glamorous company!

Reba And Her Partner Rex Linn Looking To Settle In Malibu

Celebs Galore Reside There

Reba and Rex were also rumored to have been house-hunting in the exclusive, celeb-studded enclave of Malibu, California. Maybe they want equally-famous neighbors like Ellen DeGeneres, Jonah Hill, and Halle Berry to play pickleball with!

It's an ideal community for the pair if they choose to settle there. Malibu has beaches that beckon and breathtaking views. The median home sale price is $4,050,000, according to Redfin, but Reba can certainly manage to afford that!

How Does Reba Entertain And Welcome Visitors At Her Home?

Reba McEntire (Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

She Is Super Casual And Gracious

Making people feel at ease and welcome are Reba's top priorities as a hostess, reports Better Homes & Gardens. Creating a friendly, festive atmosphere where people can relax, chat, and let their hair down is her goal. She is unstuffy to the max.

"My main rule when anybody comes over is to feel at home, be completely relaxed, and have fun," she declares.

The kitchen area is warm and done in an elevated-homey style. Like Reba, it's an unpretentious space. It "features vintage cream cabinets with black handles, shelves housing coffee mugs, a large fridge, and white flowers. The kitchen also leads into the dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows and an inviting wooden table perfect for family gatherings," reported en.newsner.com.

Dining Well And Enjoying Gamesmanship Are The Norm At Reba's

First, everyone chows down. Then, it's fun and games - literally.

"The number one thing is 'let's get them fed,' and then we play games. Playing games is a good way to get everybody involved. And if we're having a dinner party and people are at a long table—I don't usually like rectangular tables, I like round tables better, it helps with the conversation—we'll play games."

Her House Rules

We can only guess how loosely or strictly these rules are. But these guidelines probably make for a happier stay doing things Reba's way.