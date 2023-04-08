When Does 'Virgin River' Return? Everything We Know So Far

Netflix's enthralling drama, Virgin River, is set to return with its captivating fifth season. The show has successfully garnered a devoted fanbase ever since its debut in 2019, thanks to its riveting romances, unforeseen twists, and jaw-droppingly gorgeous settings. As the audience eagerly anticipates the next chapter in the lives of Mel, Jack, and the Virgin River residents, we're here to answer one very important question: when does Virgin River return?

When Does Virgin River Return?

Right now, there's no concrete date for the series to make its comeback just yet, but rest assured, it's coming. Originally scheduled to begin in spring 2022, the filming of Season 5 was postponed to July 2022, eventually wrapping up in mid-November. An official Virgin River Netflix Tudum article marked the start of production with a screenshot from a Zoom table read featuring the entire cast on July 18.

Unlike the initial three seasons, which had 10 episodes each, Season 5 will feature 12 episodes, similar to the fourth season. Though an official release date has not been disclosed, considering the July releases of the previous two seasons, fans might expect to stream the new season around July 2023, that is, if there haven't been any delays to push the timetable further out.

Season 5's filming brought the cast and crew back to British Columbia, Canada. Although the show portrays a charming, fictitious town in Northern California, all five seasons were filmed in the scenic surroundings of Vancouver. The upcoming season will see the return of beloved characters, with Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson reprising their roles as Mel and Jack. Other familiar faces include Colin Lawrence, Ben Hollingsworth, Tim Matheson, and Annette O'Toole.

Season 5 is expected to resolve a variety of burning issues, like the questions we have about Jack's ex-wife Mandy or the impact of Denny's Huntington's disease diagnosis on Doc and Hope. There's also the whole situation surrounding Brie's confrontation with her abusive ex, Don, as well as how it will change her relationship with Brady. And what lies ahead for Jack and Brady as they become entwined with crime boss Melissa Montgomery?

To discover the answers to these pressing questions and more, fans will need to stay tuned for the release of Virgin River Season 5 this summer. As soon as we know more, we'll be sure to let you know, but for right now, that's where we stand.

