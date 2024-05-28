'When Calls the Heart’ Star Mamie Laverock In Critical Condition After Falling Five Stories

Mamie Laverock, per the GoFundMe page created by her family and detailing her current life-threatening struggles, is on life support after a five-story fall. According to the GFM page, on May 11, Nicole Compton traveled to Winnipeg to help Laverock. Laverock had suffered an undisclosed medical emergency.

"Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg. Mamie has since been transferred to [a] Hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time, but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement."

Then, on May 26, Laverock fell five stories from the hospital's balcony walkway. "We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support."

As of this writing, Laverock's GoFundMe page is sitting at $17,000 of its $25,000 goal. The family urges for as much help during this trying time as can be given. "We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more."

Mamie Laverock Receives Endless Support As She Fights On Life Support

Laverock's When Calls the Heart co-star, Erin Krakow, urged fans to donate to Laverock's GFM page on Instagram. "I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio," Krakow posted. Likewise, Laverock's on-screen mother, Johannah Newmarch, made a similar call on X (formerly Twitter).

I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this ?♥️ #hearties Fundraiser by Rob and Nicole Compton : Help Us Support Mamie https://t.co/x0ouZ856cE — Johannah Newmarch (@JoNewmarch) May 28, 2024

"This breaks my heart. I had always wished for her return, and when she appeared last season, I was so happy. I get paid on the 30th and will contribute. My thoughts and prayers for her family and her WCTH family," one X user says, in support of Laverock.

"I am in shock. This is devastating! Be assured of my prayers for Mamie and her family," another X user states. We at Wide Open Country hope Mamie Laverock makes a full and swift recovery.